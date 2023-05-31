from the newsroomi

Last day to deliver the income tax, the Federal Revenue is still waiting for the sending of about 3 million declarations. The list of consequences for taxpayers who fail to report to the IRS is long and can even lead to imprisonment.

The taxpayer who does not declare the Income Tax within the period determined by the Federal Revenue will have to pay a fine of at least R$ 165.74 – if he has no tax to pay. However, if you have to pay some type of tax to the Treasury, the amount of the fine starts at 1% per month due (from the month of May) and can reach up to 20% of the tax amount.

In addition to the fine, the taxpayer’s CPF will be suspended. In other words, every time the CPF is consulted, it will appear as “Pending regularization”. This will prevent you from having access to various services such as:

Financing;

Credit cards;

Take the passport;

Traveling out of the country;

Enroll in an educational institution;

Take out the work card;

In addition, when the taxpayer does not report to the Revenue, he also has his name included in the Informative Register of Unpaid Credits of the Federal Public Sector (Cadin) — a database where the names of people who are in debt to the Federal Public Sector are registered. federal agencies and entities.

Prison is a resource used by the Federal Revenue in more extreme cases. When the income tax return is not delivered or the late fine is paid, the taxpayer enters the radar of the tax authorities, which starts to carry out a more rigorous analysis of their financial transactions.

According to the Tax Authorities, those who do not make the declaration and do not pay the fine within the due date may also have this amount deducted from future refunds, with the respective legal additions.

To alert the forgotten, the Federal Revenue usually sends notifications to charge taxpayers for the necessary corrections and the payment of a fine for not sending them.

