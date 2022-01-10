Every year, the delivery of the Income Tax takes the sleep of many Brazilians who leave the declaration at the last moment. But who needs to declare? Citizens who received taxable income in 2021 in amounts greater than BRL 28,559.70 or earned more than BRL 40 thousand in exempt, non-taxable or taxable income.

To avoid making the declaration at the last minute, check out some tips on how to get organized from now on. The information is from the Practical Finance website, a program created by Visa to guide people on topics related to personal finance care.

1 – Gather the necessary documents

Try to keep, throughout the year, documents that you should use when filling in, such as: income reports, receipts for medical and education expenses, CPF of dependents, list of rents received and data on rented properties, bank income reports and applications financial.

2 – Download the generator program in advance

The download of the declaration generator program is available on the Federal Revenue website during the season. Avoid leaving the program to download until the deadline, as there may be system congestion.

3 – Deductions allowed by law

Pay attention to the limits allowed in each of the deductions allowed by law and inform in the statement only deductions of expenses supported by documents that prove the expense. Medical expenses are unlimited, but education expenses are capped annually per member and each of their dependents. Declaring a dependent also allows deduction per declared dependent.

4 – Seek expert help

Knowing what can and should be reported in each field requires a little more knowledge. When in doubt, ask for help, but be careful when choosing the professional: research, look for references and don’t just rely on price.

