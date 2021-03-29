The deadline for submitting the income statement at the Tax Agency begins on next April 7. You have until June 30 to request your draft and fill in the data, but first, you should know what expenses you can deduct.

If you perceive a annual income over 22,000 euros from a single payer, or if you have entered more than 14,000 euros per year from two different payers, you have to render accounts with the Personal Income Tax, which can be paid or returned.

To avoid paying more than what you owe, you can demonstrate some expenses that involve deductions, such as making an investment in your current home or for the rent of your current home, invest in new or recently created companies, make donations or be affiliated with a political party.

In addition to these general deductions, there are also some regional discounts that vary depending on each autonomous community.

These are the autonomic deductions that you can do in fiscal year 2020:

For investment in habitual residence by young people aged 35 years or less



If you are within this age limit and you have acquired, built, expanded or rehabilitated a home that is or will be your current home, you can make a 5% deduction of the amounts paid in the exercise.

The maximum amount of this deduction may not exceed 300 euros in individual or joint taxation.

For donations for the protection of cultural heritage

You can deduct the 50% of donations pure or simple made to the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and to the entities that depend on this autonomous public sector. Also donations to foundations with exclusively cultural purposes, cultural and sports associations that have been declared of public utility and the sports federations that are registered in the respective Registries of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia.

For daycare expenses



Taxpayers may deduct the 20% of the quantities satisfied for educational expenses originated during the tax period with the limit of 1,000 euros for each of the children or descendants that generate the right to deduct. Of course, the expenses must correspond to the stage of the First Cycle of Early Childhood Education attended in authorized centers and registered by the competent Ministry for education.

For investment in renewable energy resources facilities



You can deduct the 10% of investments carried out when installing energy resources from renewable energy sources such as the solar, thermal, photovoltaic and wind. The deduction may not exceed 1,000 euros per year.

For investment in household water saving devices



20% of the investments made in domestic water saving devices, in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of Law 6/2006, of July 21, on the increase of saving and conservation measures in water consumption in the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia. The amount of the deduction cannot exceed 60 euros per year.

Investment in the acquisition of shares and social participations of new or recently created entities



You can deduct another 20% of the amounts invested, with a limit of 4,000 euros during the fiscal year in the acquisition of shares or social participations as a result of agreements for the incorporation of companies or capital increase in public limited companies, limited companies, anonymous labor companies, limited labor companies or cooperatives, provided that a series of requirements are met. The deduction will have a limit of 4,000 euros.

Investments made in entities listed on the alternative stock market



Could you get a deduction of € 20 from the amounts invested, with a limit of 10,000 euros, during the year in the acquisition of shares as a result of capital increase agreements signed through the segment of expanding companies of the alternative stock market, approved by resolution of the Council of Ministers of December 30, 2005 .

You must bear in mind that this deduction is incompatible for the same amounts and investment object with the regional deduction for investment in the acquisition of shares or social participations in new or recently created entities.

For expenses of school supplies



By acquiring school supplies and textbooks corresponding to the second cycle of early childhood education, primary education and compulsory secondary education, you will be able to make a deduction of 120 euros for each of your descendants, taking into account a series of requirements.

For donations for biosanitary research



When making pure and simple donations during the tax period that are destined for the biosanitary investigation referred to in Law 4/1994 of June 26, Health of the Region of Murcia, you can deduct the 50% of its amount.

By adoption or birth



Taxpayers may deduct, for every child born or adopted In the tax period in which the birth or adoption occurs, the following amounts: 100 euros if it is the first child, 200 euros if it is the second child and 300 euros if it is the third or successive children.

By taxpayers with disabilities



If you have a proven disability equal to or greater than 33%, you have the right to have a deduction of 100 euros.

By conciliation



The 20% of the paid fees by the taxpayer for contributions to the Special System for Household Employees of the General Social Security Scheme with the deduction limit of 400 euros per year.

The deduction will be applicable for the contributions made in the months of the tax period in which the taxpayer has, at least one child under the age of 12 whereby the minimum for descendants is applied.

For unpaid foster care



If you host a person over 65 or with a disability equal to or greater than 33% a deduction of 600 euros. This person whom you have taken in must live with you for more than 183 days a year in foster care without compensation. What’s more, It cannot be linked to you by blood kinship ties. This foster care cannot give rise to the obtaining of aid or subsidies in the Region of Murcia and the deduction must be prorated equally in the income of both.