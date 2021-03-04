It is already ‘that’ time of year. According to him Income calendar for the taxpayer, which can already be consulted in the Tax agency, this year the start of the term will be in the month of April, as always.

But the dates vary according to the way in which you want to make the declaration. April 7 is the day enabled for online presentations and will end on June 30. If you want to present by phone, or in person, you have to wait until May 6 and June 2.

From Wednesday, April 7 to Wednesday, June 30, you will be able to access the draft, modify and file the return online, through the program Web Rent. The deadline is June 25 in case the result is to enter with direct debit.

For the online mode, you have to enter on the Tax Agency website or in the App. No prior appointment is necessary, but the electronic DNI, the electronic certificate, the Cl @ ve PIN or the reference number are.

This identification system allows you to process the Income and can be obtained on the Tax Agency portal by entering a series of personal data. You can also request the digital certificate with a prior appointment at an office or delegation of the Treasury.