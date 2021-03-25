The model to make the Income Statement for this 20-21 will be available on April 7. From then until June 30 there will be many people forced to do it. For this, the worker must prepare the presentation of the Personal Income Tax.

In this section, the declarant must know the so-called deductible expenses, that is, those expenses that have occurred during the fiscal year and that can be entered in the return in order to subtract from the gross income to end up paying a little less to the Treasury.

Housing: acquisition or mortgage

All filers can deduct their investment in their home, as long as it is their habitual residence.

In the case of mortgages, Taxpayers can be deducted up to 15% of what they have paid for their mortgage during the year of 2020 on a maximum basis of 9,040 euros and provided that the mortgage was signed before January 2013.

It can also be deducted by the rental, as long as the contract was signed before January 2015 with a deduction of 10.05% of the amounts with a tax base of less than 24,197.20 euros per year.

Pension plans

The worker can be deducted a maximum of 2,000 euros per year, one of the biggest changes this year. In addition, the maximum contribution limit for the deduction in income in company pension plans grows to 10,000 euros.

Donations to NGOs

Contributions to NGOs or organizations that protect and disseminate heritage can be submitted for tax deduction 80% of the first 150 euros and 35% on what exceeds that amount.

Political party affiliation

Likewise, if quota payments have been made to political parties, they can be included up to a maximum of 600 euros per year. You can also include the dues from trade unions or professional associations.

Maternity

If it’s about women with children under three years of age who are registered with Social Security (or mutuality). His maximum limit is € 1,200 per descendant, being able to request an advance payment of the same.

Sons

It applies to descendants in order of age and based on the following requirements: be under 25 years old (unless a disability of 33% or more is proven), clive with the taxpayer, not having obtained income that exceeds 8,000 euros per year and not submitting the income statement individually and with incomes above 1,800 euros.

If all of them are met, the amounts to be deducted will be 2,400 euros per year for the first descendant, 2,700 euros per year for the second descendant, 4,000 euros per year for the third descendant and 4,500 euros per year for the fourth and subsequent descendants.

You can get a deduction for large family provided that certain requirements are met to be a beneficiary. The maximum is 1,200 euros for each ascendant (or father and mother who has been adopted), raising this amount to 2,400 if it is a large family of special category (5 or more children).

Investment of new or recently created companies

The acquisition of shares in new companies can be deducted by 20% of the state liquid quota, not being able to exceed the deduction base the € 60,000 per year, provided that they are subscribed as of September 29, 2013 and that a series of characteristics are met.

Autonomous deductions

In addition, each autonomy is free to set other tax deductions. These are divided according to the personal and family circumstances, habitual residence, making donations or donations or other expenses such as those made in education (or in textbooks) or in promoting research, development and innovation.