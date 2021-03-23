The Income declaration campaign corresponding to fiscal year 2020 will start on April 7 and end on June 30. The novelty this year is that there are no changes in the sections of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF), one of the main taxes paid by taxpayers for the income obtained during a whole year by those residents in Spain according to their nature and personal and family circumstances.
Personal income tax is a progressive tax whose rates increase as income or profits grow. Thus, the total sections of personal income tax to make the declaration in this 2021 are the following:
Total sections
|First stretch
|0 – 12,450 euros
|19%
|Second section
|12,450 – 20,200 euros
|24%
|Third section
|20,200 – 35,200 euros
|30%
|Fourth section
|35,200 – 60,000 euros
|37%
|Fifth section
|More than 60.00 euros
|Four. Five%
Division with the autonomic sections
These total tranches are divided into the state type, applicable to the entire national territory and autonomic sections established by each community, which are the ones that determine in which region the most will be paid in the income statement.
|IRPF SECTIONS
|STATE TYPE
|REGIONAL TYPE
|TOTAL TYPE
|0 – 12,450 euros
|9.5%
|9.5%
|19%
|12,450 – 20,200 euros
|12%
|12%
|24%
|20,200 – 35,200 euros
|fifteen%
|fifteen%
|30%
|35,200 – 60,000 euros
|18.5%
|18.5%
|37%
|More than 60.00 euros
|22.5%
|22.5%
|Four. Five%
However, Navarra and the Basque Country have transferred tax powers and their own interest rate scale, so they should not apply a state scale and a regional scale. In the Basque case, both Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava share autonomous income tax table, although each Provincial Treasury has the power to establish its own regulations.
Income tax tranches in each community
Keep in mind that the autonomic sections vary by region where taxpayers live and they may or may not coincide with the state ones. These were the types of personal income tax for 2019 by autonomous community.
Types of personal income tax in Andalusia
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0
|0
|12450
|9.75
|12450
|1213.88
|7750
|12
|20200
|2,143.88
|7800
|fifteen
|28000
|3,313.88
|7200
|16.2
|35200
|4480.28
|14800
|18.9
|50,000
|7277.48
|10,000
|19.3
|60000
|9,207.48
|60000
|23.3
|120000
|23,187.48
|Onwards
|
Types of personal income tax in Aragon
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|10.00
|12,450.00
|1,245.00
|7,750.00
|12.50
|20,200.00
|2,213.75
|13,800.00
|15.50
|34,000.00
|4,352.75
|16,000.00
|19.00
|50,000.00
|7,392.75
|10,000.00
|21.00
|60,000.00
|9,492.75
|10,000.00
|22.00
|70,000.00
|11,692.75
|20,000.00
|22.50
|90,000.00
|16,192.75
|40,000.00
|23.50
|130,000.00
|25,592.75
|20,000.00
|24.50
|150,000.00
|30,492.75
|Onwards
|25.00
Types of personal income tax in Asturias
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|10.00
|12,450.00
|1,245.00
|5,257.20
|12.00
|17,707.20
|1,875.86
|15,300.00
|14.00
|33,007.20
|4,017.86
|20,400.00
|18.50
|53,407.20
|7,791.86
|16,592.80
|21.50
|70,000.00
|11,359.32
|20,000.00
|22.50
|90,000.00
|15,859.32
|85,000.00
|25.00
|175,000.00
|37,109.32
|Onwards
|25.50
Types of personal income tax in the Balearic Islands
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|10,000.00
|9.50
|10,000.00
|950.00
|8,000.00
|11.75
|18,000.00
|1,890.00
|12,000.00
|14.75
|30,000.00
|3,660.00
|18,000.00
|17.75
|48,000.00
|6,855.00
|22,000.00
|19.25
|70,000.00
|11,090.00
|20,000.00
|22.00
|90,000.00
|15,490.00
|30,000.00
|23.00
|120,000.00
|22,390.00
|55,000.00
|24.00
|175,000.00
|35,590.00
|Onwards
|25.00
Types of personal income tax in the Canary Islands
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.00
|12,450.01
|1,120.50
|5,257.20
|11.50
|17,707.21
|1,725.08
|15,300.00
|14.00
|33,007.21
|3,867.08
|20,400.00
|18.50
|53,407.21
|7,641.08
|36,592.80
|23.50
|90,000.01
|16,240.39
|Onwards
|24.00
Types of personal income tax in Cantabria
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.50
|12,450.00
|1,182.75
|7,750.00
|12.00
|20,200.00
|2,112.75
|13,800.00
|15.00
|34,000.00
|4,182.75
|12,000.00
|18.50
|46,000.00
|6,402.75
|14,000.00
|19.50
|60,000.00
|9,132.75
|30,000.00
|24.50
|90,000.00
|16,482.75
|Onwards
|25.50
Types of personal income tax in Castilla-La Mancha
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.50
|12,450.00
|1,182.75
|7,750.00
|12.00
|20,200.00
|2,112.75
|15,000.00
|15.00
|35,200.00
|4,362.75
|24,800.00
|18.50
|60,000.00
|8,950.75
|Onwards
|22.50
Types of personal income tax in Castilla y León
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.50
|12,450.00
|1,182.75
|7,750.00
|12.00
|20,200.00
|2,112.75
|15,000.00
|14.00
|35,200.00
|4,212.75
|18,207.20.00
|18.50
|53,407.20
|7,581.08
|Onwards
|21.50
Types of personal income tax in Catalonia
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|17,707.20
|12.00
|17,707.20
|2,124.86
|15,300.00
|14.00
|33,007.20
|4,266.86
|20,400.00
|18.50
|53,407.20
|8,040.86
|66,593.00
|21.50
|120,000.20
|22,358.36
|55,000.00
|23.50
|175,000.20
|35,283.36
|Onwards
|25.50
Types of personal income tax in the Valencian Community
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|10.00
|12,450.00
|1,245.00
|4,550.00
|11.00
|17,000.00
|1,745.50
|13,000.00
|13.90
|30,000.00
|3,552.50
|20,000.00
|18.00
|50,000.00
|7,152.50
|15,000.00
|23.50
|65,000.00
|10,677.50
|15,000.00
|24.50
|80,000.00
|14,352.50
|40,000.00
|25.00
|120,000.00
|24,352.50
|Onwards
|25.50
Types of personal income tax in Extremadura
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.50
|12,450.00
|1,182.75
|7,750.00
|12.50
|20,200.00
|2,151.50
|4,000.00
|15.50
|24,200.00
|2,771.50
|11,000.00
|16.50
|35,200.00
|4,586.50
|24,800.00
|20.50
|60,000.00
|9,670.50
|20,200.00
|23.50
|80,200.00
|14,417.50
|19,000.00
|24.00
|99,200.00
|18,977.50
|21,000.00
|24.50
|120,200.00
|24,122.50
|Onwards
|25.00
Types of personal income tax in Galicia
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.50
|12,450.00
|1,182.75
|7,750.00
|11.75
|20,200.00
|2,093.38
|7,500.00
|15.50
|27,700.00
|3,255.88
|7,500.00
|17.00
|35,200.00
|4,530.88
|12,400.00
|18.50
|47,600.00
|6,824.88
|12,400.00
|20.50
|60,000.00
|9,366.88
|Onwards
|22.50
Types of personal income tax in La Rioja
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.00
|12,450.00
|1,120.50
|7,750.00
|11.60
|20,200.00
|2,019.50
|15,000.00
|14.60
|35,200.00
|4,209.50
|14,800.00
|18.80
|50,000.00
|6,991.90
|10,000.00
|19.50
|60,000.00
|8,941.90
|60,000.00
|23.50
|120,000.00
|23,041.90
|Onwards
|25.50
Types of personal income tax in Madrid
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.00
|12,450.00
|1,120.50
|5,257.20
|11.20
|17,707.20
|1,709.31
|15,300.00
|13.30
|33,007.20
|3,744.21
|20,400.00
|17.90
|53,407.20
|7,395.81
|Onwards
|21.00
Types of personal income tax in Murcia
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|12,450.00
|9.90
|12,450.00
|1,232.55
|7,750.00
|12.24
|20,200.00
|2,181.15
|13,800.00
|15.06
|34,000.00
|4,259.43
|26,000.00
|19.18
|60,000.00
|9,246.23
|Onwards
|23.30
Types of personal income tax in Navarra
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|4,000.00
|13.00
|4,000.00
|520.00
|5,000.00
|22.00
|9,000.00
|1,620.00
|10,000.00
|25.00
|19,000.00
|4,120.00
|13,000.00
|28.00
|32,000.00
|7,760.00
|14,000.00
|36.50
|46,000.00
|12,870.00
|14,000.00
|41.50
|60,000.00
|18,680.00
|20,000.00
|44.00
|80,000.00
|27,480.00
|45,000.00
|47.00
|125,000.00
|48,630.00
|50,000.00
|49.00
|175,000.00
|73,130.00
|125,000.00
|50.50
|300,000.00
|136,255.00
|Onwards
|52.00
Types of personal income tax in the Basque Country
|Taxable base up to (euros)
|Full fee (euros)
|Rest of the base payable up to (euros)
|Applicable rate (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|15,550.00
|23.00
|15,550.00
|3,576.50
|15,550.00
|28.00
|31,100.00
|7,930.50
|15,550.00
|35.00
|46,650.00
|13,373.00
|19,900.00
|40.00
|66,640.00
|21,369.00
|25,670.00
|45.00
|92,310.00
|32,920.50
|30,760.00
|46.00
|123,070.00
|47,070.10
|53,390.00
|47.00
|179,460.00
|73,573.40
|Onwards
|49.00
