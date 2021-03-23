The Income declaration campaign corresponding to fiscal year 2020 will start on April 7 and end on June 30. The novelty this year is that there are no changes in the sections of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF), one of the main taxes paid by taxpayers for the income obtained during a whole year by those residents in Spain according to their nature and personal and family circumstances.

Personal income tax is a progressive tax whose rates increase as income or profits grow. Thus, the total sections of personal income tax to make the declaration in this 2021 are the following:

Total sections First stretch 0 – 12,450 euros 19% Second section 12,450 – 20,200 euros 24% Third section 20,200 – 35,200 euros 30% Fourth section 35,200 – 60,000 euros 37% Fifth section More than 60.00 euros Four. Five%

Division with the autonomic sections

These total tranches are divided into the state type, applicable to the entire national territory and autonomic sections established by each community, which are the ones that determine in which region the most will be paid in the income statement.

IRPF SECTIONS STATE TYPE REGIONAL TYPE TOTAL TYPE 0 – 12,450 euros 9.5% 9.5% 19% 12,450 – 20,200 euros 12% 12% 24% 20,200 – 35,200 euros fifteen% fifteen% 30% 35,200 – 60,000 euros 18.5% 18.5% 37% More than 60.00 euros 22.5% 22.5% Four. Five%

However, Navarra and the Basque Country have transferred tax powers and their own interest rate scale, so they should not apply a state scale and a regional scale. In the Basque case, both Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava share autonomous income tax table, although each Provincial Treasury has the power to establish its own regulations.

Income tax tranches in each community

Keep in mind that the autonomic sections vary by region where taxpayers live and they may or may not coincide with the state ones. These were the types of personal income tax for 2019 by autonomous community.

Types of personal income tax in Andalusia Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0 0 12450 9.75 12450 1213.88 7750 12 20200 2,143.88 7800 fifteen 28000 3,313.88 7200 16.2 35200 4480.28 14800 18.9 50,000 7277.48 10,000 19.3 60000 9,207.48 60000 23.3 120000 23,187.48 Onwards

Types of personal income tax in Aragon Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 10.00 12,450.00 1,245.00 7,750.00 12.50 20,200.00 2,213.75 13,800.00 15.50 34,000.00 4,352.75 16,000.00 19.00 50,000.00 7,392.75 10,000.00 21.00 60,000.00 9,492.75 10,000.00 22.00 70,000.00 11,692.75 20,000.00 22.50 90,000.00 16,192.75 40,000.00 23.50 130,000.00 25,592.75 20,000.00 24.50 150,000.00 30,492.75 Onwards 25.00

Types of personal income tax in Asturias Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 10.00 12,450.00 1,245.00 5,257.20 12.00 17,707.20 1,875.86 15,300.00 14.00 33,007.20 4,017.86 20,400.00 18.50 53,407.20 7,791.86 16,592.80 21.50 70,000.00 11,359.32 20,000.00 22.50 90,000.00 15,859.32 85,000.00 25.00 175,000.00 37,109.32 Onwards 25.50

Types of personal income tax in the Balearic Islands Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 10,000.00 9.50 10,000.00 950.00 8,000.00 11.75 18,000.00 1,890.00 12,000.00 14.75 30,000.00 3,660.00 18,000.00 17.75 48,000.00 6,855.00 22,000.00 19.25 70,000.00 11,090.00 20,000.00 22.00 90,000.00 15,490.00 30,000.00 23.00 120,000.00 22,390.00 55,000.00 24.00 175,000.00 35,590.00 Onwards 25.00

Types of personal income tax in the Canary Islands Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.00 12,450.01 1,120.50 5,257.20 11.50 17,707.21 1,725.08 15,300.00 14.00 33,007.21 3,867.08 20,400.00 18.50 53,407.21 7,641.08 36,592.80 23.50 90,000.01 16,240.39 Onwards 24.00

Types of personal income tax in Cantabria Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.50 12,450.00 1,182.75 7,750.00 12.00 20,200.00 2,112.75 13,800.00 15.00 34,000.00 4,182.75 12,000.00 18.50 46,000.00 6,402.75 14,000.00 19.50 60,000.00 9,132.75 30,000.00 24.50 90,000.00 16,482.75 Onwards 25.50

Types of personal income tax in Castilla-La Mancha Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.50 12,450.00 1,182.75 7,750.00 12.00 20,200.00 2,112.75 15,000.00 15.00 35,200.00 4,362.75 24,800.00 18.50 60,000.00 8,950.75 Onwards 22.50

Types of personal income tax in Castilla y León Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.50 12,450.00 1,182.75 7,750.00 12.00 20,200.00 2,112.75 15,000.00 14.00 35,200.00 4,212.75 18,207.20.00 18.50 53,407.20 7,581.08 Onwards 21.50

Types of personal income tax in Catalonia Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 17,707.20 12.00 17,707.20 2,124.86 15,300.00 14.00 33,007.20 4,266.86 20,400.00 18.50 53,407.20 8,040.86 66,593.00 21.50 120,000.20 22,358.36 55,000.00 23.50 175,000.20 35,283.36 Onwards 25.50

Types of personal income tax in the Valencian Community Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 10.00 12,450.00 1,245.00 4,550.00 11.00 17,000.00 1,745.50 13,000.00 13.90 30,000.00 3,552.50 20,000.00 18.00 50,000.00 7,152.50 15,000.00 23.50 65,000.00 10,677.50 15,000.00 24.50 80,000.00 14,352.50 40,000.00 25.00 120,000.00 24,352.50 Onwards 25.50

Types of personal income tax in Extremadura Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.50 12,450.00 1,182.75 7,750.00 12.50 20,200.00 2,151.50 4,000.00 15.50 24,200.00 2,771.50 11,000.00 16.50 35,200.00 4,586.50 24,800.00 20.50 60,000.00 9,670.50 20,200.00 23.50 80,200.00 14,417.50 19,000.00 24.00 99,200.00 18,977.50 21,000.00 24.50 120,200.00 24,122.50 Onwards 25.00

Types of personal income tax in Galicia Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.50 12,450.00 1,182.75 7,750.00 11.75 20,200.00 2,093.38 7,500.00 15.50 27,700.00 3,255.88 7,500.00 17.00 35,200.00 4,530.88 12,400.00 18.50 47,600.00 6,824.88 12,400.00 20.50 60,000.00 9,366.88 Onwards 22.50

Types of personal income tax in La Rioja Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.00 12,450.00 1,120.50 7,750.00 11.60 20,200.00 2,019.50 15,000.00 14.60 35,200.00 4,209.50 14,800.00 18.80 50,000.00 6,991.90 10,000.00 19.50 60,000.00 8,941.90 60,000.00 23.50 120,000.00 23,041.90 Onwards 25.50

Types of personal income tax in Madrid Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.00 12,450.00 1,120.50 5,257.20 11.20 17,707.20 1,709.31 15,300.00 13.30 33,007.20 3,744.21 20,400.00 17.90 53,407.20 7,395.81 Onwards 21.00

Types of personal income tax in Murcia Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 12,450.00 9.90 12,450.00 1,232.55 7,750.00 12.24 20,200.00 2,181.15 13,800.00 15.06 34,000.00 4,259.43 26,000.00 19.18 60,000.00 9,246.23 Onwards 23.30

Types of personal income tax in Navarra Taxable base up to (euros) Full fee (euros) Rest of the base payable up to (euros) Applicable rate (%) 0.00 0.00 4,000.00 13.00 4,000.00 520.00 5,000.00 22.00 9,000.00 1,620.00 10,000.00 25.00 19,000.00 4,120.00 13,000.00 28.00 32,000.00 7,760.00 14,000.00 36.50 46,000.00 12,870.00 14,000.00 41.50 60,000.00 18,680.00 20,000.00 44.00 80,000.00 27,480.00 45,000.00 47.00 125,000.00 48,630.00 50,000.00 49.00 175,000.00 73,130.00 125,000.00 50.50 300,000.00 136,255.00 Onwards 52.00