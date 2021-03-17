The April 7, 2021 The 2020-2021 Income Declaration campaign will begin. From this day, citizens may submit the draft of the income statement through the website of the Tax Agency. For this, it is not necessary to request any prior summons, but with filling in the document and submitting it is more than enough.

It will take almost a month for the declaration of the telephone rent. This option is usually the one chosen by people who do not handle telematic systems well and prefer to avoid going to the Tax Agency offices in person. From May 6 you can choose this modality, although appointments are allowed from 4.

Summons to make the statement by telephone must be requested, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, at the following numbers: 901 12 12 24, 91 535 73 26, 901 22 33 44, 91 553 00 71. Once agreed, a Treasury worker will contact you to carry out all the processing.

In-person appointments

From the June 2, the income statement can be made in person at the offices of the Tax Agency. Appointments can be requested from May 27 at the aforementioned telephones.

The campaign ends on June 30, so the 29th will be the last day on which appointments can be made to make the declaration.

Online citations

Both for the telephone mode and for the face-to-face, citizens may also request their appointment through the Internet. To do this you will have to identify yourself with the Electronic DNI, PIN code or with the reference number of the previous year’s Income file. Once inside the system, the appointment modality is chosen and the desired date is chosen from the calendar.