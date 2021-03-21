The next April 7 The campaign to file the income tax return for fiscal year 2020 on the internet begins. If you want to present by phone or in person, you have to wait until the May 6th and the June 2nd, respectively. For its part, the deadline for the three modalities is the June 30th.

The first step in making the declaration is download the draft to verify that the data on the paper are correct and conform to the deductions that correspond to the exercise. Regardless of how you choose to present, we will be able to access it from April 7. “Taxpayers will be able to access their draft and their tax data, from the first day of the rental campaign, through the Draft / Declaration Processing Service”, Includes the ministerial order of Finance by which the models of declaration of Income and of the wealth tax published by the Official State Gazette (BOE) Thursday.

How to get the eraser

To access the draft we must enter the to the website of the Tax agency and press where it says ‘Income 2020 moving forward with you’. Then a section of ‘Outstanding procedures’, where should we look ‘Draft / declaration processing service (Renta WEB)’. When we press there, it will take us to a page where we will be asked for the DNI or NIE to log in, as well as the validity date of the DNI, support number if it is a NIE or Date of Birth In case of having a NIE that begins with the letters L, M and K. We can also identify ourselves by means of an electronic Certificate or DNI, or be previously registered in the Cl @ ve system.

If you cannot access these routes, you can check the reference number for by phone or through the internet in the same section of the Tax Agency page dedicated to the Income campaign, where there is also a box dedicated to get this reference number. To get the reference number, if you are not registered in the Cl @ ve system, it will be necessary to provide the value of box 505 of the previous declaration, which refers to the general taxable base subject to tax in the 2019 return.

If we have previously accessed the WEB income, it will be reflected that there is a previous statement that can be recovered with the option ‘continue session’ or start a ‘new statement’ in which you will have to provide your tax data. Yes, it’s first time that we access, another window with the data as declarant and those of the rest of the components of the family unit. After reviewing well and accepting the identifying data, this application can detect that they are required additional tax data, so you will have to follow the instructions that appear.

Finally, in the menu at the bottom of the page, the options for ‘continue with statement’, with which you can access all its sections, ‘personal data’, ‘view transferred data’, that is, the tax data, and ‘save’ to retrieve the statement if you log in later. From the section of ‘statement summary’, within each modality, you can obtain a preview in PDF, check the data prosecutors or present directly the declaration.