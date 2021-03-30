This coming April 7, the deadline for filing the 2020-21 Income Statement opens and we may want to look at what we did in other years to guide us. In addition, there are certain situations, such as requesting a high loan or one mortgage, in which financial institutions may require that we present a copy of the income document to certify that the declared income level is real. Also, to request scholarships or grants a copy of the Personal income tax or declaration of the income of others to prove economic independence.

How to get a copy

The Tax Agency explains on his website how to get statements from other exercises easily. They are usually obtained immediately. First of all, you have to access the Electronic Office of the Tax Agency and click on “taxes and fees”, which appears on the left. Once inside, we will select “Personal Income Tax” and enter the page of procedures of form 100, where we will look for the section “Queries” and choose the tab “Consultation of filed returns”.

When we click on this link, the web gives the option to enter through three methods: with the identification certificate and electronic DNI, with the Cl @ ve Pin or with him Income reference number (for models 100 and 714). All three forms of access are simple. In this way, you can find the statements made online from previous years. Once the document is selected, it can be printed, or downloaded for future use.

In the event that they are presented in physical form and in paper format, the only option to request the processing of a copy of the document is by contacting the corresponding Administration and Delegation. For this, it is necessary to request an appointment. Once processed, you can choose to collect the paper on the spot or request that it be sent by post or email.