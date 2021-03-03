The Law 35/2006, of November 28 considers unemployment benefits as full earnings from work at the time of making the Income Statement. This means that they count as if they were the salary that a worker receives and taxed by personal income tax. Only unemployment received in a single payment is exempt, but the rest of the aid is subject to tax. In fact, when an unemployed person receives the payroll of his unemployment benefit, he carries an income tax withholding.

However, unemployment benefits are taxed by personal income tax It does not imply that it is mandatory to present the Income Statement, as they must be taken into account quantities Y number of payers that were held during the past year.

When is it not mandatory to file the return?

There are some limits below which the declaration is not required. Thus, taxpayers who in 2020 have obtained income exclusively from the following sources are not required:

1. Full income from work, up to 22,000 euros per year. Though the limit of income from work drops to 12,643 euros in the following cases: when there are two payers and more than 1,500 have been collected from the second; when there is more than one payer and all the collections are passive benefits and the Tax Administration has not been requested to calculate the type of special withholding provided for in article 89 of the Personal Income Tax Regulation; when compensatory pensions have been received from the spouse or annuities for maintenance other than those received from the parents by court decision; when the payer of the income is not obliged to withhold; and when full income from work is received subject to a fixed rate of withholding.

2. Full income from movable capital and capital gains subject to withholding or payment on account, up to 1,600 euros per year. Capital gains from transfers or redemptions of shares or participations of collective investment institutions in which the withholding base, in accordance with what is established by regulation, is not appropriate to be determined by the amount to be integrated in the tax base are excluded.

3. Up to 1,000 euros in the set of imputed real estate income, full returns on movable capital not subject to withholding derived from Treasury bills and subsidies for the acquisition of social housing or appraised price and other capital gains derived from public aid.

Neither will taxpayers who exclusively obtain full income from work, capital or economic activities, as well as capital gains, with the joint limit of 1,000 euros per year and capital losses of less than 500 euros. To determine these amounts Income that is exempt from tax will not be taken into account, such as unemployment benefits when they are received in the single payment modality with the requirements established in the Royal Decree 1044/1985, of June 19, which regulates the payment of said benefit.

What about the ERTE?

The novelty in the Income Statement this year is that more than four million Spaniards have been or are subject to a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) due to the pandemic. In this case, you have to pay attention to whether it is a ERTE for reduction of working hours or a Full ERTE, with the corresponding temporary suspension of the employment contract.

At first case, a part of the salary is paid by the company, with the corresponding personal income tax withholding, and the other is paid by the SEPE, which will include a minimum income tax withholding. On the other hand, if it is a Full ERTE, unemployment benefit is fully paid by the SEPE, which will also include personal income tax withholding, although it may be minimal or even 0%. In both situations, the amount taxed as earned income.

The benefit received by the SEPE will appear as if it were another payer at the time of making the declaration, so the worker affected by an ERTE will have had two payers, also counting your company. This will happen as in the case of other unemployment benefits. That is, if the SEPE pays you more than 1,500 euros during the ERTE and the amount, added to the company’s salary, exceeds the 14,000 euros, the taxpayer will be obliged to present the Income Declaration.