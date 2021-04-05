The Income Statement campaign begins next April 7 for online returns (June 2 for tax returns in office) and will last until June 30. Once the doubt about whether a person has to make the declaration in a mandatory way, the question about how to do it comes.

The website of the Tax Agency makes available to citizens a section to simulate the Income Statement called Renta Web Open. This program allows you to load a declaration already made (in files in .ses format) or to create a new declaration.

To create a new declaration, the declarant must fill in the first section your data: NIF, surname and first name, date of birth, marital status, sex, degree of disability and autonomous community where you live.

In the following section, the declarant must report on the children under 18 years of age or those of legal age, but subject to extended or rehabilitated parental authority. The declarant must indicate if they are part of the family unit and if they obtain income.

Next, the declarant must provide data, if any, of children between the ages of 18 and 24 and who are not subject to extended parental authority or rehabilitated, children of 25 years or more with disabilities and that they are not subject to extended or rehabilitated parental authority and descendants other than children and people in foster care or guardianship under 25 years of age or over that age with disabilities.

Finally, the declarant must report, if applicable, of ancestors over 65 years of age or with disabilities, indicating their relationship, their disability code and their coexistence.

After providing all the data, declarant will be able to see a simulation (which you will not be able to present) with all the data: General tax base, savings tax base, deductions, determination of liquid installments or the result of the declaration.