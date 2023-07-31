More than 5.6 million people are covered; queries can be made on the IRS website.

The IRS pays this 2nd Wednesday (July 21, 2023) or 3rd batch of Income Tax refunds 2023. More of 5.6 million people will be covered with a total of RS 7.5 billion.

The lot includes people with priority to receive the refund. Are they:

16,536 seniors over 80 years old;

95,047 from 60 to 79 years old;

9,740 people with a physical or mental disability or serious illness;

30,700 whose main source of income is teaching;

3,879,049 people without legal priority, but who used the pre-filled declaration or chose to receive the refund via PIX; It is

1,600,964 non-priority people who submitted the declaration by March 23 of this year.

How to query

The query can be made at IRS page at Internet since last week. Just click on “My Income Tax” and then on the button “Check the Refund”. It is also possible to consult the Revenue application for tablets It is smartphones.

Taxpayers who are not on the list of recipients must access the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center) and extract the statement. If there is any pending, they can send a rectifying statement and wait for the next batches of the fine mesh.

Rescue

If, for some reason, the refund is not deposited into the account informed in the statement –as in the case of a deactivated account– the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, just schedule the credit in any bank account in your name, through the BB portal or calling the bank’s Relationship Center, on telephones 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the refund amount within 1 year, he must request payment on the e-CAC Portal, accessing: “Declarations and Statements / My Income Tax / Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

With information from Brazil Agency.