In all, 4 million taxpayers must be covered; total amount of payments is around BRL 7.5 billion
The Federal Revenue paid this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) the 1st batch of the Income Tax refund. More than 4 million taxpayers must be covered.
The total value of payments is around R$7.5 billion. Also on this Wednesday (May 31), the deadline for delivering the declaration is over.
The 1st list of beneficiaries includes:
- 46,013 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old;
- 2,464,031 elderly taxpayers aged 60 to 79 years;
- 163,859 taxpayers with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness;
- 1,052,002 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching;
- 204,020 taxpayers who received priority for opting for the pre-filled statement or receiving the refund via Pix.
Read the payment dates for all IR refund batches:
- 1st batch: may 31st;
- 2nd batch: June 30;
- 3rd batch: July 31;
- 4th batch: August, 31;
- 5th batch: September 29th.
#Income #paid #1st #batch #refund #4th
Leave a Reply