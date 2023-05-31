In all, 4 million taxpayers must be covered; total amount of payments is around BRL 7.5 billion

The Federal Revenue paid this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) the 1st batch of the Income Tax refund. More than 4 million taxpayers must be covered.

The total value of payments is around R$7.5 billion. Also on this Wednesday (May 31), the deadline for delivering the declaration is over.

The 1st list of beneficiaries includes:

46,013 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old;

2,464,031 elderly taxpayers aged 60 to 79 years;

163,859 taxpayers with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness;

1,052,002 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching;

204,020 taxpayers who received priority for opting for the pre-filled statement or receiving the refund via Pix.

Read the payment dates for all IR refund batches: