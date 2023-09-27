As early as October, the State Duma may adopt a bill by deputies and senators from United Russia “On Amendments to Part Two of the Tax Code of the Russian Federation,” Izvestia found out. The document proposes to introduce benefits for those who have entered into a contract to remain in a volunteer formation, in particular, in performing tasks assigned to the troops of the Russian Guard.

The point, in particular, is that the income of these persons, as well as other property that they receive free of charge, will not be subject to personal income tax. In addition, the draft federal law proposes to exempt this category from paying the state fee for issuing a Russian passport and driver’s license if it is lost or becomes unusable.

“The provisions of the bill do not contradict acts of higher legal force, including the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as other international treaties of the Russian Federation. Taking into account the above, and also taking into account the social significance of the issues that are proposed to be resolved by the bill, the government supports the bill,” says the review of the Cabinet of Ministers, which Izvestia reviewed.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee, one of the authors of the bill, Anatoly Vyborny explained to Izvestia that today similar benefits are already in effect for the military.

“With this bill, we will synchronize legal approaches towards those who have entered into a contract with the Ministry of Defense and employees of the Russian Guard, which today also includes OMON, SOBR and other structures. Thus, we will strengthen the morale of the defenders of the Motherland, and also guarantee social support for their families,” the deputy explained.

According to him, this is why the benefits for everyone who voluntarily took part in the SVO should be the same.

