F1 in 2022 will celebrate record revenues and revenues to the great delight of Liberty Media, which is actually now reaping the dividends of a goose that lays golden eggs like the Circus, which is experiencing a magical moment in terms of popularity. The teams cannot rejoice to the same extent and have only themselves to blame for not having believed in the potential of the category in which they are essential players. However, it is difficult to ‘condemn’ the team managers who preferred not to bet excessively on F1 in a moment of great difficulty such as the pandemic that broke out at the beginning of 2020.

As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sportin fact, at the time it was negotiated the Concorde Agreement between the teams and Liberty Media – that is, in 2020 – revenues amounted to $1.145 billion, a decrease of 35% compared to the previous year. In a situation of economic crisis and great uncertainty, the stables accepted a guarantee from Liberty Media of a share of a pie equal to 750 million dollars if the revenues were between zero and one billion dollars. In exchange for this guaranteed figure to be made available to the teams even in the event of crisis years with revenues lower than expected, Liberty Media has seen a significant decrease in the percentage to be added in favor of the teams when revenues exceed the billion dollars.

If revenues are between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, the percentage of the $1 billion that goes to teams drops to 60 percent. When revenues exceed 1.8 billion, the percentage of money beyond this threshold that is redistributed to the teams drops to 30%. In 2021 F1 recorded 2.136 billion in revenues and ‘only’ 1.068 were divided between the teams, with an addition of ‘only’ 318 million to the 750 guaranteed in good times and bad. The profit for Liberty Media was therefore one billion and 68 million dollars. A situation destined to ‘get worse’ in 2022 given that in the first half of this season F1 has already recorded a 49% increase in turnover.

Liberty Media’s coffers are therefore preparing to really ‘fill up’ with money in a Concorde Agreement that does not reward teams for their own lack of courage. Further proof of the fact that the teams did not believe in themselves and in F1 can be found in the shares of Liberty Media, which in 2017 were worth 20 dollars each on the stock market. No team wanted to buy shares and they are now worth $54 after peaking at $63 last April.