Income | Jari Kurri got a lot of income

Last a full year in the hockey KHL brought For Jari Kurri income of more than half a million euros.

Kurri became the majority owner of Jokeri in May 2019 when he bought the club From Harry Harkimo. The team’s streak in the series came to an end in February 2022, when Russia started a war of aggression against Ukraine.

In addition to being the main owner, Kurri was the chairman and GM of the club. According to the 2021 tax information, he earned 485,929 euros in earned income. In addition, Kurri received capital income for 27,657 euros, so the total income of the joker boss was more than 513,000 euros.

The financing of the Jokers’ time in the KHL came from Russia. Kurri bought the Russian ownership out of Jokers only this year.

Also as the payer of the players and coaching staff, Jokerit was generous. In the calendar year 2021, he served as the Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki. His earned income was 315,914 euros. In ice hockey, the calendar year is divided into two different playing seasons, because the season starts in the fall and ends in the spring.

Legend of the Lions Marko Anttila played both games in the Joker’s shirt during the calendar year season. Anttila’s taxable income for the year was 218,658 euros. Players have the opportunity to fund the salaries they receive, so income does not tell the absolute truth about salaries.

About Joker’s foreign players Brian O’Neill received earned income of 460,067 euros. O’Neill was the leading scorer for the Jokers in both the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons. He also played in the Jokers in both seasons Jordan Schroederwhose taxable income was 391,298.

Ari Lahti earned 2.1 million

In Finns sports directors include both those who primarily work in sports and trust directors whose paid work is outside of sports.

For example, the chairman of the Football Association Ari Lahti is a founding partner and CEO of the investment bank Ice Capital. Lahti’s income totaled more than 2.1 million euros, of which capital income accounted for 1.8 million.

President of the Ice Hockey Association Harri Nummela received taxable earnings of 443,398 euros. Nummela is also in a position of trust in ice hockey. He works at Osuuspanki as the director of digital business and customer experience.

Acted as CEO of the association in 2021 Matti Nurminen received taxable income of 164,050 euros.

President of the Sports Association Sami Itani worked as CEO of Adecco Finland at the beginning of the year. At the end of the year, he started at Aalto University as a working life professor. Itani’s taxable earnings were 180,261 euros.

Jan Vapaavuori’s income is over 248,000

Roaring the chairman of the Olympic Committee who has been in the middle lately Jan Vapaavuori received a taxable income of 248,836 euros in 2021. Vapaavuori holds a position of trust in the Olympic Committee. He served as the mayor of Helsinki until the end of July 2021, after which he has worked on the board of the consulting company Miltton and as an advisor, and as an urban development advisor at the Danish real estate company NREP.

Served as CEO of the Olympic Committee in 2021 Mikko Salonen earned taxable earnings of 145,341 euros.

Finland The former head of the elite sports unit of the Olympic Committee Mika Lehtimäki taxable income in 2021 was 116,000 euros, of which capital income accounted for a good 1,500 euros.

He resigned from his position in the spring because of the message uproar. Lehtimäki had sent suspicious messages to his colleagues and received a warning.

The chairmanship of the Olympic Committee and the then CEO did not tell the other board members about the warning and accepted Lehtimäki’s extension.

Olympic Committee from the chairmanship of the board Susanna Rahkamon earned income was 47,821 euros and Sari Multala’s was 104,491 euros.

Among the board members of the Olympic Committee, the general secretary of the Football Association is on the payrolls of the sports organizations Marco Casagrande. His earnings are slightly less than 128,000 euros. The principal of Kuortanene sports college Tapio Korjus on the other hand, he received an earned income of 75,739 euros.

International Olympic Committee board member and athlete commission chairman Emma Terho received 69,912 euros in earned income and 23,646 euros in capital income last year.

The highest-paid member of the Olympic Committee’s board is relinquishing the chairmanship of the golf association at the end of this year Hanna Hartikainen, whose earned income was almost 270,000 euros. In his civilian job, Hartikainen is the CEO of Lähitapiola non-life insurance.

Ice hockey league having worked as CEO Riku Kallioniemi income was 197,000 euros. They consisted of earned income. Kallioniemi left his position this year.

CEO of the Men’s Soccer League Timo Marjamaa earned 79,000 euros, of which 2,000 euros were capital gains.

CEO of Helsinki Football Club Aki Riihilahti made it better with an income of 152,000 euros. His capital income was 23,000.

About coaches Screamers Markku Kanervan taxable earnings were 259,972 euros and Leijonien Jukka Jalonen 300,776 euros. Kanerva piloted Huuhkaji 2021, for example, in the European football championships.

