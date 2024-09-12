Inflation, which soared in April 2022, has dominated the lives of consumers in the United States in recent times, but starting in 2023 there has been a respite. Households experienced an increase in income adjusted for price increases for the first time in four years. This is indicated by the Census figures presented this week, which also make clear that this improvement has been uneven and has been almost imperceptible for Hispanics. On the other hand, the broader measure of poverty measured by the Census shows an increase in poverty and that children are the most affected by it.

According to the Census’s annual figures on income, poverty and health care, the improving economic situation and the strength of the labor market — although it slowed down in the last month — have been factors that have allowed average incomes to rise to $80,610, 4% more than the previous year but leaving them at a level similar to that of 2019. In other words, it has taken four years to reach pre-pandemic levels.

These are positive figures to take into account when analyzing the state of the population’s finances, one of the fundamental issues in this electoral campaign and which for Hispanics, according to the recent UnidosUS survey, is the crucial issue. The increase in the cost of living, work and the economy, in addition to the lack of housing affordability, dominate the concerns of a community that, according to Census figures, was far from the general population and had an average income last year of $65,540. The annual improvement is barely 0.4% when that of non-Hispanic whites – who were the ones who saw their income fall the most in the post-pandemic – and blacks was 5.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

Only the Asian community recorded losses in its average income, but it is the one with the highest estimated income, at $112,800.

The evidence that the advance has barely moved the income of Hispanics comes at a time when the economy is entering a phase of a certain slowdown and a cooling of the labor market, although, on the other hand, inflation has substantially receded.

The census considers income to be the sums that a household receives from wages, social security payments, unemployment benefits, pensions, dividends and interest, as well as public assistance. Despite various advances in this regard, income inequality, the Gini index, has not changed significantly between 2022 and 2023.

Step back for women

A woman walks into a store in the Latino neighborhood of Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois, in December 2022. Taylor Glascock (Bloomberg)

What has changed significantly in a negative trend is the situation for women. The inflation-adjusted compensation of men with full-time contracts increased by 3%, while that of women increased by half.

What’s more, if we consider the total salary, men earned 2.6% while women saw their pay reduced by 2%. This has left the ratio of women’s earnings to men’s at 82.7%, a step backwards on the increasingly long road to equality. Last year this ratio was 84%. According to Census data, this is the first annual decline since 2003.

Child poverty on the rise

The figures tabulated by the Census show that official poverty fell slightly in 2023 (0.4%) compared to the previous year, to 11.1%. The reduction in this poverty rate has been slow since it began to be tabulated in 1960. 15.3% of the poor are under 18 years of age and by race or origin, 17.9% of blacks and 16.6% of Hispanics are affected by this situation.

The small overall improvement is no relief not only because it still affects 36.8 million people, but also because another measure of poverty known as supplemental poverty line (SPM) has a more negative reading. The SPM offers a more realistic measure because it is compiled with data on both cash and non-cash income — such as food stamps and housing assistance — and has grown half a percentage point from last year to 12.9%.

The rise in housing prices is one of the factors that makes the difference between the two readings. The SPM was below the official poverty rate during the pandemic and the first years after the Covid lockdowns. According to this measure, the Hispanic community, with a rate of 20.9%, is the community with the most poor, followed by the black community with 18.5%. In comparison, poverty, according to this index, affects 8.8% of non-Hispanic whites.

The Rodriguez family poses next to protest signs against a 60% rent increase in Los Angeles, California, in a file photo. Ana Venegas (Getty Images)

The SPM shows an increase in child poverty to 13.7% after having experienced a drop that left it almost halved in 2021 thanks to the programs launched with Covid to help families, especially the improvement of the child tax credit. When this aid ceased, poverty among minors increased.

The White House is emphasizing the rise in incomes and the fact that health insurance covers the majority of the population, 92%, almost historic levels. However, it is acknowledged that much remains to be done to reduce poverty with tools such as the child tax credit and a plan to build housing “that Republican congressmen repeatedly blocked in Congress.”

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris wants to expand the child credit to post-pandemic levels and add another for newborns worth $6,000. Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has mentioned raising the tax credit to $5,000 per child.