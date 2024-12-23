The income level in Zaragoza continues to grow both in the city and in its metropolitan area, although there has also been an increase in the percentage of people living below the poverty line, reaching in the latter case the highest value since 2017 , as stated in the Ebropolis Urban Observatory.

The latest official data, collected in this report, reflect that For the first time, the city of Zaragoza has surpassed the barrier of 15,000 euros of average net income per person, standing at 15,358 euros. A figure that has been reached after registering successive increases in recent years and, specifically, since 2017, when it amounted to 13,211 euros. That is, the increase was 2,157 euros, which represents an increase of 16.3%.

The average income per person in the city of Zaragoza is superior to that of the metropolitan area, which rises to 15,235 euros, with an increase of 2,165 euros over 2017, 16.6% more.

The capital is also at levels higher than those registered in the province, where the average income per person amounts to 14,750 euros (increased by 2,158 euros over 2017 and in percentage terms it grows by 17.1%), as well as those of the community itself. Aragonese and the whole of Spain. Specifically, In Aragon, in 2022, the average income per person is 14,564 euros – which represents 2,197 euros more and 17.8% more -, while in Spain it amounts to 14,028 euros17.8% more than 2017.

The average income per household also rises to 37,213 euros (14.7% more compared to 2017), although in this case the metropolitan area of ​​Zaragoza grows more, standing at 37,354 euros (15% more than 2017). However, the Aragonese capital once again exceeds the average income per household in the province, Aragon and Spain with 36,098 euros, 35,569 euros and 34,821 euros, respectively.

Within the national territory, Zaragoza surpasses cities like Malaga and Seville in average income per householdwhich stand respectively at 33,786 euros and 35,488 euros, but are below Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao -with 46,651 euros, 43,991 euros and 40,886 euros, respectively-, and a short distance from Valencia, whose income amounts to 37,596 euros.

Delving deeper into Zaragoza, it is observed that The average income per household is higher in Farletewith 45,426 euros, followed by Cuarte de Huerva with 43,786 euros and Villanueva de Gállego with 42,531 euros. These three municipalities are the only three that reach the highest figures in 2022, once again coinciding in positions with the data from previous years.

On the opposite side are Valmadrid and Puebla de Albortón, with values ​​close to 31,000 euros of average income per household, although this last town -Puebla de Albortón-, is one of the ones that grew the most in relation to 2017, like the municipality of Mozota.

In relative terms, Cadrete and Cuarte de Huerva experience a significant increase with a difference of more than 6,000 euros between 2017 and 2022 while, in percentage terms, Leciñena is the town that increases its income level the least, with 8.2% , and with less than 2,400 euros in these six years in absolute terms.

In the average net income per personMozota is the municipality that is in first position with around 18,700 euros and Farlete with 16,689 euros. The lowest level is located in Fuentes de Ebro, closely followed by La Joyosa and Puebla de Albortón, all of them close to 13,000 euros per inhabitant.

If we look at the evolution experienced in these six years, Mozota, Pastriz and Zuera are the municipalities with the greatest growth, above 22%, even reaching, in the case of the first -Mozota-, 39% and 5,000 euros in the last six years. A situation that contrasts with María de Huerva, Cadrete and Leciñena with increases of around 1,800 euros. Furthermore, it is the case that Cadrete experiences the lowest proportional increase, of 14.5%.

Zaragoza neighborhoods

The differences in income levels per household and person are not only noticeable in the province and metropolitan area of ​​Zaragoza. It is also observed in their neighborhoods. And, which ones have more or less income? Continuing with the data from the Ebropolis Observatory, all districts have improved their average annual net income per person since 2017. But there are differences.

The districts that exceed the average income of the Aragonese city, of 15,386 euros, are Centro (21,368 euros) and Universidad-Casablanca-Distrito Sur (18,581 euros), while Las Fuentes, Torrero-La Paz and Delicias occupy the last positions with 12,801 euros, 13,285 euros and 13,566 euros.

Furthermore, the greater increases are experienced in the Center district with more than 2,700 euros difference in the last six years, followed by the La Almozara neighborhood with 2,462 euros, the Left Bank (2,397 euros), University-Casablanca-South District (2,322 euros).In terms Relatively speaking, it is the Left Bank that grows the most, above 19%, followed by La Almozara and the rural neighborhoods of the North (San Gregorio, Juslibol and Montañana), exceeding 18%.

Income is growing, but so is poverty

In Zaragoza not only does income grow, but so does the percentage of the population that is below the poverty line, which grows to 15.8% of the total population in 2022 compared to 15.6% in 2017, increasing by 6% in this period.

Despite the increase, The data for the capital of Zaragoza is the lowest of all the territories analyzed and it is far from the 20.2% registered in Spain as a whole. In the case of the metropolitan area, this percentage stands at 16.5% while, in the Aragonese community, it rises to 16.8%.

It is striking the child povertywhose percentage goes from 22.7% in Zaragoza capital in 2017 to 23.5% in 2022. Even so, once again, the capital is below the ratio of Aragon, of 25.1%, and of Spain, with the 28.5%. Furthermore, it is observed that poverty affects women more than men.

By districtsCasco Historico stands out with the highest value, since more than a quarter of its population is below the poverty line (25.5%). A proportion that, furthermore, has not improved compared to previous years, but has even increased since 2017. Next, are Delicias and Las Fuentes, which also have very high percentages of population below the poverty line, specifically 21.9% and 21%, respectively.

Far below all these districts are Universidad-Casablanca-Sur and Centro. The first of them, furthermore, is the only one that decreases its percentage compared to 2017 and registers a value of 8.8%. Center, on the other hand, reached 10.2% for the last year, the highest figure in the last six years.