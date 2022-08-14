JML Toledo Sunday, August 14, 2022, 1:28 p.m.



Non-traumatic spinal cord injury already accounts for 53% of admissions to the National Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo by reducing the number of hospitalizations for spinal cord injuries related to accidental trauma.

According to data from the latest annual income balance of this hospital, which is a national reference in the treatment of spinal cord injuries, in 2021 a total of 258 new patients with acute spinal cord injury were treated. Of these, admissions for trauma represented 47 percent, while non-traumatic injuries, that is, neurological diseases with spinal cord involvement, accounted for 53 percent.

The origins of non-traumatic spinal cord injuries come mainly from degenerative, inflammatory, infectious, vascular and tumor diseases, but there are also congenital causes and surgical complications.

According to the balance of this center, the diseases that have caused spinal cord injury in the last year have been, in the first place, of degenerative origin, followed by tumors, vascular and infectious.

Although non-traumatic spinal cord injury is quantitatively more relevant in older people, as a consequence of the aging of the population, it also occurs in middle-aged people, children and adolescents.

In this sense, the rehabilitation strategies in patients with spinal cord injuries of non-traumatic origin are not different from those applied in those whose injury is of traumatic origin, since the phases through which the patients go are the same. Even so, “injuries due to medical causes have more associated pathologies and, therefore, it is likely that the patient has some prior cognitive impairment unrelated to the spinal cord injury, which interferes with the rehabilitation process,” explains Dr. Elisa López-Dolado, Rehabilitation specialist and expert in pediatric spinal cord injury.

According to this doctor, “the medical causes of spinal cord injury are much more heterogeneous, so treatment must be individualized much more than in those injuries caused by trauma.”