Time is ticking and if you still haven’t submitted the Income Statement for fiscal year 2021 It is something that you should not leave for the last days. From this April 6, the deadline to submit online.

If you prefer to do it by phone, it can also be done from May 5 calling to make an appointment (901 12 12 24, 91 535 73 26, 901 22 33 44 or 91 553 00 71). To request the draft we must access the website of the Tax Agency and choose one of the two options available: Cl@ve or Reference. In this second case we will need the data from box 505 of the last rent. If you do not have it at hand, it must be done with the first of the methods.

Cl@ve system to access the draft

This system is available to carry out different bureaucratic procedures, not only corresponding to the Tax Agency, but also to the General Directorate of Traffic or Social Security. To access it, you must register a first time by making a request by post. From then on, you can use whenever we have to do a procedurereceiving a PIN to the telephone number that we indicate.

To get the code you can consult this article to obtain the Cl@ve PIN in which we detail it step by step. Once you are registered, we must access the website of the Tax Agency in the section of check tax data. They will ask us for DNI and its validity date. Once inside, the system will detect that we are registered in Cl@ve and will recommend us to access by said method.

If this is the first time you are going to use this system, a PIN will arrive on the mobile phone, for this you must have downloaded the Cl@ve PIN application, available for iOS and Android. With it we will access to be able to get the rent draft.

Electronic certificate or electronic DNI, the other options

If you have an electronic certificate or electronic DNI, it can also be used to identify yourself and access the draft and its subsequent presentation. You simply have to access the Renta 2021 portal and click on ‘Draft/declaration processing service (RENTA WEB)’. On the next screen, You must click on ‘access with electronic certificate or DNI’ and select the certificate to identify yourself.