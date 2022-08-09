Income differences | WSJ: US men often earn significantly more than their female classmates already three years after graduation

According to The Wall Street Journal, the median earnings of US men were higher than women’s earnings three years after graduation in almost 75 percent of the degree programs covered in the data.

From universities clear differences can be seen in the incomes of US men and women who have graduated already three years after graduation, says The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper bases its analysis on data collected by the country’s Ministry of Education, which covers approximately 1.7 million people who have graduated from higher education institutions and have received national student support.

According to the WSJ, about 55 percent of bachelor’s students, 40 percent of master’s students, and 70 percent of professional graduate students receive national support.

Data shows that income differences are growing rapidly also between men and women who have graduated from the same educational program.

According to a WSJ analysis, men’s median earnings three years after graduation were higher than women’s earnings in nearly 75 percent of the degree programs covered in the data. In almost half of the degree programs, men’s median earnings were more than 10 percent higher than women’s.

The data analyzed by the WSJ includes about 11,300 degree programs at about 2,000 universities. It has been collected from 2015 and 2016.

According to the paper, for example, men who graduated from Georgetown University with an accounting degree earned a median of $155,000 three years after graduation, which was 55 percent more than women with the same degree.

After three years, male law graduates from the University of Michigan earned a median income of $165,000, compared to $120,000 for women.

Bachelor’s degree among graduates, women’s median earnings were higher than men’s in four of the twenty most popular fields. Among these fields were communication and mother tongue, where the difference between the median earnings of women and men was the largest, six percent.

Among the 20 most popular fields of study, the most stable incomes were in economics, where women earned 1.4 percent more than men.

Men’s earnings were at least 10 percent higher than women’s in eight of the most popular fields of study. This was the case, for example, in business administration, which is the most popular of the fields of study.

About the same According to the WSJ, there is no simple explanation for the income gap between men and women who graduate from a degree program.

According to the magazine, economists have long studied the idea that mothers are less committed to their careers as one of the reasons for the income gap between men and women. According to experts, this affects not only hiring but also promotions and salary.

According to the WSJ, some studies have shown that men negotiate their salaries more aggressively than women, and that women sometimes shy away from more ambitious goals because they fear they’re not ready for them.

According to the researchers, sometimes women internalize society’s expectations of what jobs would suit them, and sometimes they choose a lower-paying career path because they want to work on their passion instead of seeking a high salary.

Researchers say that discrimination is also still one of the causes of the gender income gap at all career levels, despite laws against it.

Director of Career Services, University of Houston Monica Thompson tells the WSJ that some recruiters justify their decision not to hire certain people by saying that they are not the right fit for their service.

According to Thompson, what that really means is that the student who applied for the position didn’t look like the ones recruiters are used to hiring.