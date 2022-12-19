Income differences | Income differences in Finland clearly increased in 2021

Income differences among Finns are now the largest since 2007.

Finns the income differences between the two increased clearly in 2021, says Statistics Finland.

The development of income differences is described using the so-called Gini coefficient. It was now 1.4 percentage points higher than in 2020. The Gini coefficient was now 29.1. The last time income differences were greater than today was in 2007, when the Gini coefficient was 29.5.

Income differences have been at their lowest in the mid-1980s.

The Gini coefficient is the most used index describing income differences. The higher the value of the Gini coefficient, the more unevenly the income is distributed.

Statistics Finland According to

The incomes of the highest earners were mainly increased by capital gains and other property income. The average disposable monetary income of the highest-earning percent increased by 19.9 percent in real terms from the previous year.

At the same time, the number of low-income Finns increased. There were 719,000 people with low incomes. It corresponds to 13.2 percent of the residential population in 2021. The share increased from the previous year, when it was 12.5 percent.

People whose after-tax income is less than 60 percent of the population’s median income are defined as low-income. For a person living in a one-person household, the limit was about 16,250 euros per year, or about 1,350 euros per month.

Last year, 421,600 people had prolonged low income. Prolonged low-income status means that the persons in question were low-income in at least two of the previous three years in addition to 2021.

The real income of the tenth with the lowest income remained at the previous year’s level. The real income level of middle-income earners rose by 1.5 percent.

The news is updated.

Read more: The stock market craze enriched prosperous areas even more – see the situation in your own area