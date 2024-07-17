Income differences | Do small income differences perpetuate poverty? This is how the expert evaluates the claim

Income differences|According to a column published in HS, small income differences maintain poverty. At least the income differences cannot be blamed on Finland’s economic problems, says Mika Maliranta, director of Labore, a labor and economic research institute.

Small ones income inequality perpetuates poverty. This was claimed in Helsingin Sanomat published on Wednesday Patrick Itäniemi in the columnin which he pushed for wider acceptance of income inequality.

Is the statement true?

Director of the Labor and Economic Research Institute Labore Mika Maliranta emphasizes that issues related to income inequality are multifactorial.

“But if poverty means that we as a nation are poor because we have reasonably small income differences, then that is not true.”

He points out that income differences in Finland are in the same category as in, for example, Sweden and Denmark, where, however, the economic growth rate and productivity are ahead of Finland.

Malirantan according to it is true that in Finland incomes are equalized by policy measures “exceptionally much” and that, for example, the progression of taxation has the effect of reducing the supply of work.

However, there is no serious research evidence that these actions are behind Finland’s economic problems, he says.

“Our problem is the collapse of labor productivity in the business sector in the early 2010s.”

At that time, as a result of Nokia’s collapse and the difficulties in the paper industry, tens of thousands of jobs with high labor productivity were destroyed in a short period of time. The Finnish economy is still recovering from this productivity collapse.

Malirantakin says he is concerned about whether there are sufficient incentives in Finland for the kind of innovation activities that result in the creation of high-productivity jobs.

“According to recent research, there are risks associated with, for example, taxation that weakens the incentives for innovators,” he says.

“But I personally do not see any fundamental problem in our tax system that would explain why our innovation activities have not produced results sooner.”

Maliranta nor do I fully subscribe to the column’s contention that small income disparities drive laziness or that income disparity is a sign of industriousness.

The number of working hours worked in the entire national economy speaks against it. If the number of working hours during the year is compared to the working-age population, Finland is almost at the same level as Sweden, and compared to Denmark, it is even more diligent.

“It doesn’t indicate that there is more laziness in Finland,” he says.

“And what is particularly interesting is that if you count the number of working hours worked in private companies and relate it to the working-age population, we are on the same level as Sweden.”

The problem is again, rather, that the productivity of the hours worked in Finland is lower.

Generally in terms of equalizing income differences, we also have to think about what is considered important in society, says Maliranta.

“In economics, we think that well-being is the goal. Of course, measuring that is difficult. But if you take a subjective measure such as life satisfaction, then typically in a nation where income differences are reasonably small, citizens are on average more satisfied with life than in countries with large income differences.”

Equalizing income differences is also an ethical issue, for example in relation to how society views poverty in families with children, says Maliranta. Children generally cannot influence the family’s income level.

“In countries with poor households with children, there is a real threat of losing future Einsteins. Equalizing incomes is also about equal opportunities,” he says.