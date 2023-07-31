Income, Conte: “Ideological war against the weakest”

“It is an ideological war conducted on the skin of the weakest, a social disaster, a revenge against the Movement which, however, is paid by the Italians”. Giuseppe Conte, president of the M5s, tells Repubblica by returning to the cut in the basic income and asking to convene a Council of Ministers to delay the decision and prevent “the anger of desperate families from taking over”.

“It surprises – he continues – Giorgia Meloni, who is turning out to be a cold bureaucrat at Palazzo Chigi, indifferent to the high cost of living which impoverishes the middle class and to the desperation of the most fragile people. It unscrupulously erases sensibilities that once belonged also to the social right”.

Passage also on the Silk Road: “Meloni presented herself as a patriot, we now discover that she doesn’t even know the meaning of the tricolor. I hope that to stay in Chigi you don’t fall in love with other flags. The solid alliance with the USA must not lead to subjection. When I signed the agreement with China, I didn’t ask Trump’s permission, but I listened to the Italian entrepreneurs. Especially those small and medium-sized enterprises which are the strength of our productive fabric. I hope that this government does not cancel the agreement with the Chinese on the basis of the bar declarations that we have read and heard in recent days. A serious government confronts Parliament, based on objective data and solid arguments in which our national interests must prevail”.

Ciriani: “It’s dangerous to agitate the square, just checks are enough to get votes”

Opposite the view of Luca Ciriani, minister for relations with the parliament. “The important thing is the change of philosophy. It is no longer based on the pact, “I’ll leave you at home and you vote for me in return”, but companies are helped to hire young people and those who are not working. Those who cannot work are assisted , but whoever can is right to work, because only in this way does a person have his dignity. We are not going back,” he told La Stampa.

And he adds on the oppositions: “It is dangerous to agitate the square. The Five Stars have created a huge electoral lever, life checks to get votes. A flawed system at its core. And if someone defends him by evoking the square he behaves irresponsibly “.

