Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Panchayat Bhavan will now serve as the Village Secretariat. All the gram panchayats of the state are being connected with optical fiber. With the facility of internet in panchayat buildings, income, caste and basic residence certificates will be made in the village itself.CM on Monday inaugurated 18,847 community toilets and 377 panchayat buildings and laid the foundation stone of 35,058 community toilets and 21,414 panchayat buildings through virtual medium. These will cost a total of Rs 7053.45 crore. Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also involved in the program.

5,9000 banking correspondent friends

Yogi said that banking correspondent Sakhi is being deployed in about 59 thousand gram panchayats of the state. With this, people will get banking facility in the village itself. Also, 59,000 women will get employment. With the construction of Panchayat Bhawan in Gram Panchayats, various facilities in villages will be accessible at one place.