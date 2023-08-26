The joke for the “exodus” of the basic income: even the 350 euros disappear

From 1 September “many” will gatherwithout both the check and the new support provided by the government for training courses, the cut will affect part of the 188,000 families who have already received the text message from INPS”. It’s the joke for those that the Republic defines as “exodus” of the Citizenship Income. Indeed, “a part of those who received the text message in July and August will discover that they are out of all support only in a few days”.

According to Repubblica, “when on September 1 they connect to the Siisl platform, created by INPS and the Ministry of Labor in collaboration with the Regions, and verify that they are not even entitled to the Sfl, i.e. Support for training and work from 350 euros for 12 months, non-repeatable. Outside the Citizenship Income, out of Support. Out of everything. It happens because the Meloni-led government in evaluating the measures to combat poverty has chosen to use three levels of Isee, the traditional indicator of the economic and patrimonial situation that allows the individual to access bonuses and support”.

As Repubblica always explains, “for those who have lost their income and are hoping for an “expense reimbursement” of 350 euros while following a training course, the ISEE drops to 6,000 euros. This means that a part of the 154,507 families who received the stop text message from INPS in July and the other 33,765 who are receiving it in the last remnants of August, after 7 months of using the Income, will no longer have any kind aid from the state if they had an ISEE within 9,360, but above 6,000″.

