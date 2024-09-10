Income and taxes | The tax authority is reducing the publication of income information – in the future, fewer people will end up at the tax machines than now

Income and taxes|In the future, the taxman will hand over income information for those who earn more than 120,000 euros per year.

Taxman will in the future hand over tax information from a smaller group than before. The tax authority has previously handed over a list of Finns earning more than 100,000 euros to the media on the annual tax day. Income includes both earnings and capital income.

On Tuesday, the Tax Administration said it would raise the income limit to 120,000 euros.

“This is the CEO’s [Markku Heikura] the decision made on my presentation”, said the legislative expert Heidi Oikarinen at the press conference.

Based on the information provided by the taxpayer and their own data acquisition, the media have compiled tax machines that show how the income level of Finns and the amount of taxes paid has developed. The current decision practically means that even fewer Finns end up in tax machines.

The decision has no effect on HS’s machine, because HS has previously only published information on Finns who earned more than 150,000 euros. You can familiarize yourself with HS’s tax machine here.

The taxman the justification for raising the income limits is the general increase in earnings. In 2019, 70,000 people ended up on the list handed over to journalists by the tax authority. Last year, the number had already increased to almost 100,000 people.

In the future, the tax authority will automatically hand over information about a clearly smaller group than before, because according to the tax authority’s estimate, it will hand over information about about 60,000 people this year. The number therefore drops from last year by almost 40 percent and from 2019 by approximately 14 percent.

This year, tax information will be made public on Thursday, November 7.

Tax information is public in Finland. It means that anyone can request anyone’s information from the tax office by phone. The information can also be viewed at the offices of the Tax Administration on a customer terminal.

However, tax information cannot be seen, for example, on the website of the Tax Administration. Information can be searched based on name, province of residence and year of birth.