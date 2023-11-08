Income and taxes 2022 | Who is the biggest earner? Will the biggest “typing mistake” in history repeat itself? HS follows tax day from 8 o’clock

HS’s Verokone has been in operation since 1999. In the light of the income that came to light during its operation, the highest earner in Finland has been Ilkka Paananen, the founder of Supercell.

Year then, in economic deliveries all over Finland, one question was closely considered? Who the hell is Juhapekka Piiroinen? Born in 1983, Piiroinen said that in 2021 he received capital income of almost 134 million euros. With that income, he would by far become the highest-earning Finn in 2021.

“There has been a typing error,” said Piiroinen, who HS reached by phone on Wednesday morning, November 9.

Was the income genuine? It got an extra flavor when HS caught up with the man again in October. You can read the interview from here.

On Wednesday morning at 8 o’clock we will receive information about the Finns with the highest income and who paid the most taxes in 2022.

of HS Verokone has been in operation since 1999. In the light of the income that came to our notice during its operation, the highest earner in Finland has been the founder of Supercell Ilkka Paananen. He has 572.5 million euros in income between 1999 and 2021. Most of the income has come after 2013. He has paid almost 218 million euros in taxes.

Is Paananen among the high earners even now? HS closely follows the twists and turns of tax day starting at 7:45 a.m. Welcome aboard!

