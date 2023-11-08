Income and taxes 2022 | The two presidential candidates had very little taxable income in Finland – Olli Rehn was the one with the highest income

Olli Rehn (centre) served as the Governor of the Bank of Finland. He is currently on leave of absence due to his presidential candidacy.

Presidential candidates was the most profitable according to last year’s tax data Olli Rehn (center). The tax information for 2022 became public on Wednesday.

Rehn had a total income of around 289,000 euros. The entire amount consists of earned income.

Rehn served as the CEO of the Bank of Finland. He is currently on leave of absence due to his presidential candidacy.

Liike Nyt earned the second most of the presidential candidates Harry Harkimo. His income totaled approximately EUR 188,000, of which EUR 150,000 was earned income and EUR 39,000 capital income.

Harkimo, who is known as a businessman, served as an MP and chairman of his party last year.

Next the candidates become ministers. With a former Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (green) and by the minister of education With Li Andersson (left) each had an income of around 163,000 euros.

With an uncommitted candidate Mika Aaltola had income of around 158,000 euros. He served as the director of the Foreign Policy Institute.

Congressman Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) income was around 124,000 euros. For most of the year, he served as chairman of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

Chairman of the Christian Democrats, Member of Parliament Sari Essayahin the income was around 114,000 euros.

With two the candidate had very little taxable income in Finland.

By Alexander Stubb (kok) had earned income of around 14,000 euros and no capital income at all.

Stubb has worked as a director and professor at an EU university center in Italy. Stubb’s campaign team says that EU university professors have the same status as EU officials. So they don’t pay taxes on their salary to the state, but to the EU budget.

Talk in Urpilainen, who is probably expected to be the Sdp candidate, had taxable capital income in Finland of around 3,000 euros and no earned income at all. Urpilainen works as an EU commissioner.

Presidential candidates one of the spouses earned more than 150,000 euros last year and can therefore be found, for example, in HS’s tax machine.

Wife of Alexander Stubb By Suzanne Innes-Stubb income was more than 200,000 euros. Innes-Stubb is Head of Global Compliance at the elevator company Kone. The job description means taking care that everything in the company is done according to the laws and rules of the game.