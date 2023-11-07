Income and taxes 2022 | Several Wolt millionaires will probably top the income charts on Wednesday

Among those who received millions in capital income in 2022, there are probably several founders, investors and employees of the messenger company Wolt.

On Wednesdaywhen the 2022 tax information is released, one focus will be on the earnings of those who got rich from Wolt trades.

The sale of Wolt to the American food delivery company Doordash was announced in late autumn 2021 and the deal was finalized in June 2022.

The deal was implemented as a share exchange, where Wolt’s shareholders exchanged their shares for Doordash shares.

At the time the deal was announced, Doordash’s stock was trading at $206. That meant that Wolt’s value would have been 8.1 billion dollars, or about seven billion euros.

When the deal was sealed, Doordash’s value had shrunk by two-thirds. The purchase price decreased from seven billion euros to 2.8 billion.

At that time, many individuals who invested in Wolt, the founders of Wolt and the employees committed to the company with various share incentives became millionaires also in the eyes of the taxman, when tax had to be paid on the capital gains from Wolt’s shares.

Wolt has previously estimated that about EUR 400 million in taxes would be paid to Finland as a result of the transaction.

However, not all taxes have been paid immediately after the transaction, and the final amount also depends on the development of the Doordash exchange rate.

Some of the taxes had to be paid to the taxman during the year following the transaction.

Part of the tax income will be paid when the options of the employees who owned Wolt options are converted into salable Doordash shares. These taxes change in relation to Doordash’s share price: If the price rises, more taxes will be paid than estimated. If the exchange rate goes down, less taxes will be paid. Some of the options are estimated to be realized only within years of the transaction.

In addition, such acquisitions typically have sales restrictions, i.e. lock ups. That means Wolt shareholders could not immediately sell their shares in Doordash. Typically, such locks are valid for at least a year.

Largest the pots from the shop were probably collected by the founders of the company Mickey Kuusi, Lauri Andler, Oskari Pétas, Juhani Mykkänen, Mika Matikainen and Elias Aaltowho were also among Wolt’s largest personal owners when the deal was announced.

Kuusi, who is the father of the whole Wolt business idea, was also its largest individual owner with a 4.3 percent stake. In 2021, Kuunen’s total income was 12.8 million euros, of which 12.5 million was capital income. Compared to 2020, his income increased by more than 10 million euros.

Andler’s share of the company was 1.3 percent, Pétasin owned a slice of one percent, Mykkänen and Matikainen both about 0.6 percent, and Aalto a little less.

In addition to the six founders, the company’s other senior managers also had large holdings, such as the person responsible for Wolt’s new markets Marianne Vikkula and with the operational manager Riku Mäkelä.

In addition to the major shareholders, a total of around 200 Wolt employees in Finland and other countries where Wolt operates owned smaller shareholdings at the time the deal was announced.