Income and taxes 2022 | Frederik had a whopping capital income of 550,000 euros, Käärijä earned 17,000

The UMK artists who were successful this year still had a small income last year.

Several Finnish star artists once again earned hundreds of thousands of euros at their peak.

Nightwish’s songwriter Tuomas Holopainen according to last year’s tax data published today, the total income was about 354,000 euros and Samu Haberin around 327,000 euros. Holopainen’s income increased by more than 90,000 euros in the second year, while Haber’s income, who buried his band Sunrise Avenue, fell by almost 60,000 euros. Most of Holopainen’s earnings last year consisted of salary income, while Haber’s was capital income.

In recent years, the duo has persistently remained at the forefront of Finnish light music. Both bands have also gained popularity abroad, for example in German-speaking Europe.

The veteran rapper also reached the income of around 300,000 euros Elastic or Kimmo Laiho. His income rose by more than 90,000 euros in the second half of the year. Ville Valo on the other hand, achieved earnings of around 288,000 euros.

Branded himself as the king of junk disco Frederick or Ilkka Sysimetsä earned no less than 598,000 euros. The largest part of the amount was capital income, 558,000 euros.

Music mogul Danny or Ilkka Lipsanen received a handsome total income of around 284,000 euros. About 230,000 euros of the amount was capital income.

Remember Among the musicians performing in the Finnish language, they achieved high merits, for example Juha Tapio about 243,000 euros and Anna Puu with a total income of around 227,000 euros. They were followed Ghetto mass or Aleksi Lehikoinen around 215,000 euros, Saint or Mikko Kuoppala about 210,000 euros and Paula Vesala with a profit of around 203,000 euros.

Both performing and producing music Stig collected a total of 202,000 euros, Tuure Kilpeläinen on the other hand, around 200,000 euros, Arttu Wiskari around 191,000 euros and Olavi Uusivirta around 190,000 euros.

Kaija Koon income fell to around 150,000 euros, Samuli Edelmann’s to approximately 143,000 euros and Rita Behmin to around 137,000 euros. Lauri Tähkä up to around 111,000 euros and Jukka Poika to around 105,000 euros.

Today appearing in Finnish instead of English Robin Packalén earned around 52,000 euros. Front picture of the band Kuumaa, which made its breakthrough this year Johannes Brotherus remained at around 35,000 euros last year.

Käärijä, which rose to success this year, lived Jere Pöyhönen earned a modest 17,000 euros last year. The income of Pöyhönen, who represented Finland in Eurovision this year, will probably multiply when the current year’s tax information is announced a year from now. Wrapper’s Eurovision song Cha Cha Cha has been streamed over 115 million times on Spotify alone.

Tax information does not necessarily tell the whole truth about the income level of star artists. The tax data describes salary income quite comprehensively, but capital income only partially. Income that is taxed abroad is also not shown in the tax administration’s information.

Typically, top musicians have their own company. For most, the most important source of income is performance fees, but euros are also accumulated, for example, from playing songs on the radio and streaming services.

Addendum 8.11. at 12:34 p.m.: Article updated throughout. At 13:10 Added Frederik. At 13:53 the title was specified.