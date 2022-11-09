Income and taxes 2021 | Wolt’s Miki Kuunen’s income increased by 10 million euros – Wolt paid no corporate tax at all

The founder of Wolt, Juhani Mykkänen, also rose to the millionaire series with his income last year.

Wolt’s CEO Miki Kuunen total income increased by more than 10 million euros last year compared to the previous year. In 2021, Kuunen’s total income was 12.8 million euros, of which 12.5 million was capital income.

Kuuse’s earned income was 280,000 euros. In 2020, the corresponding income was 2.20 million euros. Of that, 2.02 million was capital income, and earned income was 180,000 euros.

Kuusi paid almost 4.4 million euros in taxes and fees on its income.

In November 2021, Wolt reported on the largest company sale in Finnish economic history. Wolt estimates that the taxes to be paid in Finland from the transaction will amount to more than 600 million euros, when the shares exchanged in the transaction end up being taxable.

However, the deal between Wolt and Doordash was not finalized until June 2022, so the acquisition will not appear in the earnings of any company employee or founder in 2021.

Revenue clearly grew with some of Wolt’s other managers as well.

For example, the founder of Wolt Juhani Mykkänen earned income in 2021 was 110,000 euros. Mykkänen’s capital income was 1.8 million euros. In 2020, the corresponding income was 80,000 euros and the capital income was 630,000 euros.

Wolt’s chief operating officer Riku Mäkelän total income in 2021 was 2.5 million euros. 2.3 million of them were capital income. Mäkelä’s earned income was 230,000. In 2020, he received 1.08 million euros.

With three the manager’s income also fell.

Wolt’s chairman of the board Heikki Koponen earned income was 440,000 euros and capital income 89,000 euros. A year earlier, his earned income was 210,000 euros and his capital income was 740,000 euros.

Wolt General Counsel Riikka Tieahon the total income for 2021 was 220,000, which consists entirely of earned income. A year earlier, he received an earned income of 270,000 euros.

Wolt’s director of new markets Marianne Vikkulan the income from last year was 820,000 euros. Of that, 190,000 euros were earned income, and 630,000 euros were capital income. A year earlier, he earned 1.14 million euros.

According to the taxman, Wolt paid virtually no corporate taxes in 2021.