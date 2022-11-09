Income and taxes 2021 | Who are Finland’s high earners and biggest taxpayers? HS tells the most important news about the latest tax information

On Wednesday, the Tax Administration will hand over to the media a list of the taxable income of Finland’s highest earners for the year 2021. In this news, HS reports the most interesting observations from the latest tax data.

Who were Finland’s income cream in 2021 according to the taxman’s data? How did the wild rise of stocks and the cryptocurrency boom show up in the taxable income of Finns? Which companies paid the highest taxes to Finland? And how big was the income of the Finns who asked to have their tax information excluded from the media lists?

These questions, among other things, will be answered on Wednesday morning from 8 o’clock. At that time, the tax authority will publish a list of all Finns who earned more than 100,000 euros in the tax year 2021 to the media.

The media listing includes all persons who have earned at least 100,000 euros in combined earnings and capital income. In Helsingin Sanomat’s tax machine, the limit is higher, i.e. 150,000 euros.

Helsingin Sanomat You can find the tax machine here.

The taxman the media list is missing the information of about 1,700 Finns.

Based on HS’s report, among those who objected to the publication of their data, there seem to be relatively the most doctors, lawyers and pharmacists. CEOs and board members are also well represented.

As in previous years, among those who asked to be removed from the lists are also company directors, investors and entrepreneurs. A middle-aged man with a lot of capital income has wanted and managed to keep his income and taxes out of the public eye.

The number of people who objected to the publication of their names has clearly dropped in recent years. Last year, 2,332 people requested encryption of their income from the tax authorities. A year earlier, about 4,400 people wanted their information removed from the public.

The taxman according to the report, a large part of those who earned more than 100,000 euros are excluded from the lists provided by it.

For example, in the tax year 2020, more than 77,000 customers exceeded the income limit of 100,000 euros.

According to the tax administration’s statistics, the earnings and capital income of almost 116,000 Finns were 100,000 euros higher.

All those who earned more than 100,000 euros do not appear on the lists because, due to various deductions and tax-free shares of capital income, the income shown in public tax data falls below 100,000 euros.

In this news, HS follows the twists and turns of tax day closely.