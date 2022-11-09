Income and taxes 2021 | “There’s been a typo here,” says the game coder who reported crypto income of 133.7 million euros to HS

On Wednesday, a special name rose to the top of the Finnish tax data. Now the input tip tells HS that it is a “typing error”.

Fresh ones a special name, from Hämeenlinna, rose to the top of the tax statistics Juhapekka Piiroinen.

Born in 1983, Piiroinen works as a programmer at the game company Critical Force from Kajaani. However, the reported income has nothing to do with the company’s business, Critical Force CEO Veli-Pekka Piirainen says to HS.

HS has verified that it is really Juhapekka Piiroinen, who holds the top spot in the income list. The top spot in the Finnish tax listing came off with capital gains of 133.7 million euros. On top of that, Piiroinen had earned income of just under 50,000 euros from paid work.

“There has been a typing error here. I am making a correction in the direction of the taxman,” says Juhapekka Piiroinen, reached by HS by phone.

His according to him, the mistake occurred when he declared the income from trading virtual currencies on the taxpayer’s form online.

According to his own words, he has not earned the announced sum of 133.7 million euros.

According to Piiroinen, the surprise was big this morning.

“I woke up half an hour ago, made coffee and went to breakfast [etänä]. There, the colleagues brought this up,” says Piiroinen.

There are special coincidences in the case.

Piiroinen’s only company connection is Goofy Unicorn Oy, founded in 2019. The company registered in the townhouse in Hämeenlinna has never submitted its financial statements to the trade register. The authority found the missing data last summer.

The number of shares in the Goofy Unicorn company is 1,337,000. Piiroinen’s capital income was 133.7 million euros.

1337 is a well-known number combination in internet culture that refers to the leetspeak writing style. Some of the letters are replaced by numbers or symbols. In slang, the term leet has also become common to mean an elite hacker or a skilled programmer.

So was reporting crypto income wrongly a slip and not an accident?

“I bet that when I made that announcement in the evening, there was a brain fart,” says Piiroinen.

According to Piiroinen, he has not yet discussed the matter with the taxman.

“You would think that such big mistakes would be noticed. This is my mistake. But there is a big chance for human error here. It’s just a web form, no confirmations,” he commented.

From the tax administration Helsingin Sanomat was told on Wednesday that the published tax information has been checked three times. It’s not a typo on the part of the taxpayer, at least, the Tax Administration says.

However, based on HS’s report, there is no certainty that Piiroinen really earned the amounts he reported.

According to the tax administration, for example, he has 46 million euros in unpaid residual taxes, or so-called tax liens.

According to normal tax practices, Piiroinen has also received the amount of his residual taxes at least twice.

He has first received a tax proposal, after which he still had to confirm it.

However, according to Piiroinen, he has not received the tax proposal in his mailbox, and he has not noticed it in the electronic systems. So, according to his own words, he was not aware of the muck.

“Here, too, the system offered by the state works flawlessly. It’s about an individual’s mistake of not following Suomi.fi messages or e-mails,” he commented.

Piiroinen’s comment on the tax proposal was added to the article at 10:29 am.