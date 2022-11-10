Income and taxes 2021 | The taxman’s big mistake made Tuomo Törnroos a millionaire for a while

An exceptional error ended up in the tax administration’s 2021 personal taxation listing.

South Savon the list of last year’s highest earners will be renewed due to a mistake by the taxman.

According to the listings sent to the media by the Tax Administration, the person with the highest income in Etelä-Savo last year is Tuomo Törnroos with a total income of more than nine million, the majority of which would have come from capital income.

However, it has turned out that the information is incorrect. Over told on Wednesday, that according to Törnroos, the error had appeared in the latest tax decision, after which he has asked for the error to be corrected. According to Törnroos, the capital income was actually slightly more than 30,000 euros.

Director General of the Tax Administration Markku Heikura admitted on Yle’s TV news on Wednesday evening that there has been a mistake in the taxman’s head. The taxman has also promised to correct the mistake.

On Thursday, Törnroos tells HS that the matter has been dealt with to the end and does not want to comment further on the case. Törnroos was in contact with the taxman on Wednesday.

“The taxman has already corrected the matter, it’s a human error,” Törnroos tells HS.

Törnroos’ incorrectly recorded income has also been shown in HS’s tax machinewhose information is updated.

