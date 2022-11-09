Income and taxes 2021 | Koodari refers to his huge income as a “typing error” – According to the taxman, deliberately declaring the upper limit leads to difficulties

Director General of the Tax Administration Markku Heikura reminds that individuals receive advance information about their taxation twice a year. The tax inspector may also contact you separately about “significant deviations”.

Tax administration director general Markku Heikura does not recommend intentionally reporting the top cover to anyone. Declaring excessive income leads to residual taxes that go into payment and, if unpaid, eventually into foreclosure.

“I do not recommend to anyone. If you make a significant mistake, it starts quite a process,” Heikura tells HS.

On Wednesday morning, a strange name, from Hämeenlinna, rose to the top of the fresh tax statistics Juhapekka Piiroinen.

According to the taxman’s information, Piiroinen received capital income of 133.7 million euros in 2021. On top of that, Piiroinen had just under 50,000 euros in earned income from paid work. However, according to Piiroinen, his income has not been as high.

He explains it as a “typing error”.

“There has been a typing error here. I am making a correction in the direction of the taxman,” says Piiroinen, reached by HS by phone.

Read more: “There’s been a typo here,” says the coder who reported the crypto income of 133.7 million euros to HS – According to the taxman, it hasn’t made a mistake

Last Piiroinen, who became the year’s income king with capital income, has received 46.2 million euros in back taxes. Divided into two tranches, it means approximately EUR 23 million per tranche.

Regarding last year’s taxation, the residual tax due dates are partly behind us. The due dates are in August and October or September and November 2022. So Piiroinen has already had at least one installment of 23 million euros to pay.

Director general Heikura reminds that a person will receive a pre-filled tax return in the spring. It is possible to supplement it, after which the person will receive a final tax declaration with payment slips for back taxes during the summer.

Heikura says that it is difficult for him to understand the motive for someone to deliberately overstate their income. You have to pay the back taxes or face foreclosure.

“As such, individuals have the right to change taxation for five years. However, this change taxation easily takes half a year,” says Heikura.

If there is no money, there is an opportunity to apply for a payment arrangement during the waiting period.

Employer report earned income directly to the taxman, but side income is the person’s own responsibility.

“For example, income from cryptocurrencies is subject to self-reporting. You can announce anything in advance about them, and on the other hand you can also make typing mistakes,” says Heikura.

The tax authority receives market surveillance information on cryptocurrency income a little behind from abroad. For example, the taxman will start asking about significant deviations in 2021 next year.

How about if the income of a regular wage earner rises to tens of millions or more than a hundred million euros in a year?

“Yes, we usually request an additional explanation of significant deviations. I can’t guarantee that it will be requested in every case, but we do catch big deviations in our pickings,” says Heikura.

He reminds that the taxman knows stock and other holdings and shares in companies. In this case, there can be a natural explanation for the considerable income.

“A significant increase in the income of an ordinary wage earner also raises the question of where the money came from,” says Heikura.

Heikura has not come to the knowledge of any technical error in the taxpayer’s systems or recordings. According to him, the listing given to the media is checked with particular care.

“So far, there have been no complaints that there were any errors in the tax information we published,” Heikura said on Wednesday morning.