Income and taxes 2021 | Despite the corona restrictions, huge incomes for the conductors

Tampere Philharmonic’s chief conductor Santtu-Matias Rouval’s income was 341,000 euros last year.

Top conductors earned huge profits last year despite the corona restrictions.

One of the most sought-after Finnish conductors in the world Santtu-Matias Rouvali earned a total of 341,000 euros last year, the main part of which was earned income. Rouvali still works as chief conductor of the Tampere Philharmonic, but is leaving the position due to international work.

Legendary conductor and prolific composer Leif Segerstam earned 327,000 euros, the main part of which was earned income.

The year 2020 started as a professor of orchestral and conductor training at the Sibelius Academy Sakari Oramo earned 262,000 euros, he had no capital income at all. Oramo has worked since 2013 as chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Chief conductor of the Finnish National Opera and Ballet Hannu Lintu earned a total of 236,000 euros. Linnu’s tenure as chief conductor in the Radio Symphony Orchestra ended in the spring of last year.

Artistic director, pianist and conductor of the Savonlinna Opera Festival Ville Matvejeff earned a total of 195,000 euros last year.

Violinist and conductor To John Storgårds accrued earned income of 119,000 euros.