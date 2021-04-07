Jesus Navas it was again a whirlwind before him Atlético de Madrid. Your alliance with Marcos Acuña in both of the victory rshowed that his best level it’s back. He climbed again and again on his right wing and recovered the sensations that he had left parked in numerous games this season due to the sum of minutes and the appearance of physical discomfort. It was not his most regular course in that regard, but his performance was brilliant again at Sunday’s appointment and his intention is clear: get a place in the Luis Enrique’s plans for the next Eurocup.

The palace signed his sixth assist it’s from the season. No player on the Sevilla squad adds more than in this League. And their historical numbers they also take a thread of continuity that seems to have no end: 82 decisive passes in First division. To their 35 years, Navas wants more and this is what he reflects with a total role in Nervión. Sideways, look at Luis Enrique, who did not call him in his last call despite being one of his favorite assets for that right lane of the Spanish team. But that absence you also delivered oxygen to the youth squad, who intends to show his best version of the game in this final stretch of the championship.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 6, 2021

The Navas contract brand its end in this summer of 2021. But that reality does not seem too important for the player and the club, both knowing that the connection between both it is total and there is no differentiated desire in the search for a future together. Lopetegui tries to take care of his minutes as much as possible while giving you a freedom on the grass that increases when your drawing is modified throughout a game. East variable scenario is perfect for the palatial, which is a lethal weapon in attack and also a guarantee of reliability in defense.