It will be the second Easter that we travel with Covid-19 lurking and Spain It does not manage to iron out the contradictions in the measures it takes to stop the contagions caused by the pandemic, which infected almost 3.5 million people here: as of midnight this Thursday, Spaniards will not be able to cross the perimeter of the community in which they live but, nevertheless, the borders will be open to receive tourists from other European countries.

“I just don’t believe it. I can’t go up to Asturias from Madrid to greet my mother for Easter, but I can meet French and German people on the street who are on vacation here, ”complains Alejandra, an Asturian lawyer who works in the capital.

The coalition government justifies the incongruity in which mobility within Spain depends on each autonomous community, which has in its hands the decision to close the perimeter, but cannot prevent the entry of foreigners from the rest of Europe because the borders are the responsibility of the government national.

For now, the Palacio de la Moncloa only objected to non-essential travel from the United Kingdom and other countries outside the European Union, such as Argentina, but keeps open the borders of the so-called Schengen area shared by the countries that make up the Union .

The arguments of Pedro Sánchez

“This is a debate that we have dragged on since the beginning of the pandemic. Spain follows the recommendations of the European Union, allowing essential travel, “defended President Pedro Sánchez in the control session to the government this Wednesday in Congress.

The head of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, defended the measures that will be taken at Easter to stop the advance of the pandemic. Photo: AFP

“The European Commission already said months ago that the closure of borders does not guarantee the non-transmission of the virus. We keep the borders open, we demand negative PCR 72 hours beforehand and that those French or Germans who come have the same restrictions as the Spanish. The Commission recommended that each country take internal measures and that is what we are doing. We are already with the vaccination and in the final phase of the pandemic, “added the socialist head of government.

Spain vaccinated 6.6 million people of which 2.2 million have already received the two doses that will allow them to develop immunity against Sars-Cov-2.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, reinforced Sánchez’s arguments: “Spain is scrupulously following all community recommendations to control the coronavirus in our territory,” he said. That is what Spain does, and each one of the regions, in accordance with the co-governance, is adopting the measures that it understands are best to avoid an increase in infections ”.

A woman receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a Madrid hospital this Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS

González Laya admitted, however, paradoxes of these measures: “A citizen in Madrid cannot travel to the Balearic Islands, but he can go to Frankfurt and in Frankfurt you can go to the Balearic Islands, but not to Bonn. Yes there is a certain sense of injury but it is due, simply and simply, to the fact that each region has adopted the guidelines that it considers best to stop the transmission of the coronavirus in its territory, “he said.

The collapse of tourism

From the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of Spain, Reyes Maroto, its manager, tried to tone down the debate arguing that international tourism “is very low compared to other years: 10 percent of what usually occurs in a normal month, therefore it does not represent an element of risk ”.

In January, Spain received 89.5 percent fewer foreign visitors than in the same month last year, according to data from the Spanish National Institute of Statistics.

Posters demanding the return of tourism in Punta Ballena, on the island of Mallorca. The sector collapsed in Spain due to the pandemic. Photo: REUTERS

27 percent of the 434,362 international tourists who came were French. 12 percent came from Germany and 7 percent from Portugal. Total, spent 90.5 percent less than visitors who passed through Spain during the first month of 2020.

The European Commission calls for “consistency”

This week, the European Commission asked Spain for “consistency” in the restrictions that applies for trips within its territory and out of Spain.

“The recommendation clearly states that since transmission and risk is similar for national and cross-border travel, the member states should ensure consistency between the measures applied to the two types of travel,” said the spokesman for Justice of the Executive of the European Union, Christian Wigand.

The issue was being discussed this Thursday at the meeting of the European Commission of presidents, which was scheduled to be the first in person after more than a year of videoconferences, but it will not be. The pandemic still does not allow it.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB