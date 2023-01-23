Incognito browsing used in various ways and all have one and only goal: to keep secrets concerning our privacy. Well, as it turns out, this navigation could fail if it is not associated with some precautions. The advice you will read may be a bit excessive, but remember that the internet is not the magical place you might think and you could run into some problems. Safe browsing also ensures greater safety for yourself, especially in the face of the countless scams floating around the web.

The data that could be collected, even during incognito browsing, could be: web addresses you visit, the time spent and what you look at, from which device you are connecting and your geographical position in an approximate way, sometimes even in the most specification possible. Just in the past months we have released an in-depth article on a research driven by NordVPN which shows how many trackers websites have and what specifically they are looking for.

And there are many users who use this method, at least according to a study carried out fromUniversity of Chicago and the Leibniz University of Hanover. A good 460 participants took part in the research and the data collected are quite significant. You will find some more information in the last paragraph.

Private Browsing: The power of the VPN

One piece of advice we can give right away is to use a VPN able to encrypt what happens in your browsing. Well yes, a VPN can do a lot; in fact you will have the your IP address totally covered or dynamic, in order to confuse the tracker who will try to discover some more data. And we all know the strength that NordVPN possesses, for example, also through the numerous advertisements that we see around on YouTube: an excellent way to be able to have exclusive content reserved in other countries with only geolocation bypass.

Not only that, because it offers a doubled speed and you will be able to view or download files in total freedom. In any case, we have talked about it abundantly in numerous other articles and we advise you to view them in order to have a more complete picture of the subject. Another very important advice, and which for many may be too trivial, is to delete cookies after browsing. Cookies, even during incognito browsing, record your behavior within the various sites.

In addition to what has been said, it is necessary to use some add-on to your browser, obviously completely free. Here is a list to look at and think about:

Ghostery: warns you when a website has many trackers and blocks the transmission of data collected based on your browsing;

Noscript: block dangerous Java, Java applets and you will be able to manage the contents in total autonomy;

Ublock Origin: Protects your data and places an automatically updating filter to block ads that manage to track your data.

A fruitful search

Incognito browsing is synonymous with security for everyone, at least that’s what they thought; the research carried out by the two Universities have shown that this is not really the case as only 40% of the participants believe that navigation is truly anonymous and secure. The remaining, obviously, do not and only 37% believe that it is possible to hide their behavior on the web from the employer. Maybe while using a company computer, for example, and this is very incorrect. 27% think they are absolutely better protected from malware while browsing incognito, while 22.6% say it makes them safer and hidden from the government.

56% of participants admitted that they thought how much incognito mode fails to give them a stable and correct search history. In a nutshell, many percentages say that some users continue to listen to some rumors that have been spread since the computer entered people’s homes all over the world. In fact, the data collected comes from participants from all over the world and not only residing on Italian soil.