Intel announced it has reached $2.2 billion in supply chain diversity spending eight years ahead of its 2030 goal. Specifically, it achieved two records: $250 million with African-American suppliers by end of 2023 and 800 million annually globally with ethnic minority suppliers by the end of 2023. Since its launch in 2021, the Alliance for Global Inclusion has tripled from five to 15 members and progressed significant in creating an inclusion index, a point of reference for companies to monitor improvements in diversity & inclusion, provide information on best practices and highlight opportunities to improve results across all sectors.

Intel said it would continue its commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity in the US, Europe, Israel and Malaysia and said it had achieved 93% globally by the end of 2022. The company has saved approximately 9.6 billion gallons of water, both internally and through partnerships with communities, and has reclaimed 3.0 billion gallons through investments in watershed restoration projects. Thanks to these projects, Intel has managed to become “net positive” in the United States and India. In 2022, Intel shared details of its responsible AI strategy, designed to leverage its place in the AI ​​value chain to drive meaningful advances and scale efforts at scale, and is expanding the AI ​​for Workforce program with public schools nationwide to make AI skills more accessible and inclusive for future professionals. This program has already been established in 81 schools in 36 states, with more than 40 percent of participating schools designated as minority-serving institutions.