About sixty parliamentarians, mostly from the Macronist ranks and LR, tabled Tuesday evening in the National Assembly a Law proposition “Prohibiting the use of inclusive writing for legal persons in charge of a public service mission”. Brigitte Grésy, the president of HCE, also a grammar associate, believes that “egalitarian writing” is already in use and that it is “very important to make women visible in the language because it cements our social body”.

How do you react to the LaREM bill aimed at banning inclusive writing in administrative documents?

Brigitte Grésy This bill considers that the masculine form is a generic form, ie the equivalent of the neuter. However, all psycholinguists see this as a failure because it is in fact always the specific masculine that we hear, that is to say a man and not a woman. Many surveys show that when a woman reads a job offer, she applies less to reading a generic masculine, even accompanied by M / F, than if we put for example “looking for a mechanic”. The mere fact that women feel they are the recipients of the message implies that they adhere to it much more. It is very important to make women visible in the language because it cements our social body, it shows its composition. This is why we call this writing egalitarian writing.

The signatories of the bill refer to the Constitution which provides that ” the language of the Republic is French», Is that incompatible in your eyes with an evolution of the language?

Brigitte Grésy On the contrary. In any case, the language has already evolved. They won’t be able to go back, they will just be able to try to prevent the use of the midpoint or end point, because it is indeed not immediate. But inclusive writing goes beyond that point. Putting the feminine mark for trade and function names for official documents is included in a 2017 circular from the Prime Minister, this is confirmed. Inclusive writing de facto is already there. Likewise, during a speech, the President of the Republic himself says “citizens”, “all”. It no longer occurs to anyone to say only “gentlemen” in front of an assembly. In these addresses we always redouble, even at the most at the state level.

According to its detractors, this writing would exclude the most in difficulty with reading or for the blind …

Brigitte Grésy We teach generations of children the imperfect subjunctive, the agreement with pronominal verbs, hallucinating spellings like the – x in the plural for certain words in – or. How dare they say it will bother dyslexics more ? The French language is wonderfully difficult. It deserves that we sink into it to find all these subtleties which gave men and women the same chance to live there side by side. And it doesn’t just go through the midpoint which some say is complicated for the visually impaired to read braille, although it would take some manipulation in software to fix this problem.

The HCE is the author of a practical guide “for public communication without gender stereotypes” published for the first time in 2015. What do you recommend in terms of “egalitarian writing”?

Brigitte Grésy During March, an update of our guide will be released. It aims to further simplify this writing. For example: “gentlemen and ladies deputies”, and no longer “deputies”. By the way, we can very well use an end point instead of the midpoint which implies a little complicated handling of the keyboards. It works for all names that have virtually the same stem. For the others, we have to redouble, as for “author and author”, as Quebecers do, without asking any questions. One can also use the epicene language, for example “all the members of this congregation”. Beyond that, we want to encourage the reappropriation of the language of our ancestors. Before the seventeenth century grammarian ukases – it started with Vaugelas – everything was feminized. We said the mayoress, the crane operator… And we agreed as we wanted, usually with the closest word. “That men and women are beautiful,” wrote Racine. We invite women to listen to the use of this language which is moving at full speed and to accept that men and women are side by side in the language. French is evolving in the direction of this recognition. Going against this movement is problematic.