“ O na this cliché which says that we are necessarily long-term unemployed in reintegration… I hate it, because it locks us in a negative, pejorative vision. This is the thirteenth year that I have done this job: I know from experience that you don’t stay long if you don’t really want to. Many of us exercise this profession by choice, when we know that the conditions are not great, to allow all children to have access to school and help them move forward. “ Anne Falciola is AESH (accompanying person for disabled students) in Lagneux, in the Ain. She is also a member of the AESH national collective of the CGT Éduc’action: as such she, of course, took part in the national day of mobilization of these precarious national education, on February 11, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the Disability Act 2005. So she doesn’t really want to put herself forward and thinks above all about explaining their demands. But she has more, much more to say.

It was in the North, where she comes from, that she discovered the world of disability… through dance. “At the same time as my studies in applied foreign languages, I was doing contemporary dance. It was with the dance school, where we welcomed groups of children with disabilities, that I was made aware of this problem. It was a trigger for the rest of my career. “ Arrived in the Lyon region, Anne continues to dance but follows a training as a social worker (AVS), employed directly by people who pay her in service employment checks. There she discovers that “Some did not know how to read, did not know or could not write”. Because their disability had deprived them of access to education.

Non-stop days

So, when the disability law leads to the creation of AVS positions in schools, she decides to apply. These are first of all subsidized contracts, which will then become public law contracts, renamed AESH in 2014 – “But the last subsidized contracts did not stop until 2020”, specifies Anne. Two CDD of three years each and then, perhaps, a CDI at the end of these six years. Anne is in this case: “It’s not the Grail! We remain in the same precariousness and on an ejection seat. We are never incumbents of the public service. “ When the government claims to have “depreciated” the AESH by terminating the assisted contracts, it puts things right: “We earn on average 760 euros per month, with a career progression so low that we cannot hope for an increase exceeding 150 euros. “ Far from the some 1,500 euros per month put forward by the government: “We are supposed to work 39 hours per week, plus 2 hours for related activities: preparation, consultation, meetings … But only 2% Most AESHs are full-time. “

Anne Falciola has a 28.5 hour weekly contract. So to make ends meet “We have to accumulate. We can not do otherwise “. She does tutoring. Non-stop days sometimes, from 7.15 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening: “Already a day at AESH, it’s not easy. We tire and, at the family level, it becomes unmanageable. “ Others are AESH during the day and work on a temporary basis at night. One of her colleagues ended up losing her accommodation and found herself tossed from hotel to hostel, with her two children … “We see more and more resignations, burn-outs, depressions, notes Anne. But when someone is away, you don’t know what’s going on unless the person contacts the union. In establishments it is common to hear: “That one, we are not going to see her again…” It is neither dignified nor human. There are terrible situations of suffering, of abuse. “

“We are asked a bit of everything”

The generalization of inclusive localized support centers (Pial) from the start of the 2019 school year, after one year of an experiment from which no assessment has ever been drawn, has only worsened the situation. Each Pial brings together at least five establishments, mixing nursery, primary and secondary. The AESHs are “shared” between these establishments, without taking into account distances (which can be significant in rural areas) or profiles, those of professionals as well as those of students. This reform was accompanied by a sometimes significant drop in the number of hours of support granted to each student: “It is a management by Excel table, purely accounting, deplores Anne. The real needs of the student are no longer taken into account. So, yes, we can talk about an inclusive school and show that there are more and more students supported. But the working conditions, reception, monitoring of education have deteriorated. “

Calm, wielding irony rather than big words, this time she lets her anger show: “Our mission is important for these young people! We know that support as early as possible, from the first stage, conditions the continuation and the possibility of continuing one’s education. “ This suffering due to the inability to work properly is doubled by the eyes of others, in schools lacking means: “We are sometimes asked a bit of everything, to replace Atsem or, with the Covid, to maintain the premises … And since the heads of establishment participate in our assessment, we cannot always say no. As long as we don’t have real status, it will be like that. “ So, “We fight, and we will not let go”. Because this job “Is a real job, that there will be more and more needs and, I hope, more and more children in school. And because it is society that must adapt and respect the person with a disability as they are ”.