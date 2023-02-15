Tamaulipas.- Since millenary times, humanity has doubted whether the human race is the only one in the universe, which is why in the last few hours the sign posted in a city to the north has gone viral on social networks. North of mexicoWell this is exclusive for UFOs!

In recent hours, the debate about the existence of intelligent life in other galaxies and countries has intensified with the alleged sightings and collapses of unidentified objects in the skies of the United States, as well as in other parts of the world.

It is due to these recent news that the controversy over the aliens and UFOs has once again jumped into the public debate and, of course, to social networks, where Internet users are dedicated to uploading photos and videos related to this topic.

Under this framework, a photo showing an exclusive stop for UFOs has become popular on the internet, which has undoubtedly caught the attention of more than one local and, at the same time, netizens.

According to what was disclosed by different publications and in different media, the curious exclusive signaling for UFOs was placed on a bridge in the municipality of Nuevo Laredoin the border state of Tamaulipas.

What most caught the attention of motorists, passers-by, and Internet users was that the sign prohibits cars from parking, making it clear that the place is exclusively for aliens.

“EXCLUSIVE UFO STOP”can be read on the sign at the same time that above it there is another with the well-known signage prohibiting parking.

After it became popular on virtual platforms, there have been many people who have come to the jumper Kids Heroeslocated in the city of Tamaulipas, has corroborated its existence.

This is how the exclusive signaling for UFOs has reached videos of the social network TikTok where you can see it in all its splendor, calling above all attention that the local government has not removed it from the place, at least so far.