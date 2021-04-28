Health authorities in Abu Dhabi have begun to include Emirati patients (from non-emergency cases) in the Emirates Genome Program, with the aim of collecting samples and analyzing genetics, as an essential step towards accurate treatments and personalized medicine.

The process of collecting blood samples from patients has been organized to be sent to G42 laboratories.

The program seeks to develop a genetic map for citizens, and to integrate it with health data to provide them with distinguished medical care, based on the results of the UAE genetic sequence examination. In cooperation with its strategic partners, the Department of Health will also launch two major projects on each of the rare metabolic diseases and oncology, in addition to the pharmacogenetics applications of the genome.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection had invited citizens to participate in the program, to understand the nature of the genetic diseases prevalent in society, in order to contribute to providing accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment for patients, and to strengthening the prevention of genetic and chronic diseases in future generations.

The program will achieve several goals, including drawing a reference genetic map for citizens, identifying genetic diseases and genetic mutations they have, studying their genes, by using the latest DNA sequencing techniques, taking advantage of the analytical power of artificial intelligence technology in predicting susceptibility to some diseases, and developing a treatment and preventive plan based on On the results of the analysis, and then develop diagnostic, treatment and preventive plans. Its goals also include enabling personalized medicine, assisting scientists and clinicians in developing health tests and treatments, uncovering new drugs, qualifying national cadres to lead in the field of genomics, in addition to enriching current health data, through the results of specific reference genes for citizens and advancing scientific discoveries on a large scale. .

It is expected that the program will achieve important achievements in the health care sector, and a distinguished addition to the global human genome program. It will also drive the wave of investment in the UAE, especially in the fields of genomics, bioinformatics and healthcare.

It is noteworthy that the program will contribute to the prevention of genetic and dangerous diseases, by identifying the genetic fingerprint, and identifying the most prevalent diseases in the country, such as obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, cancer and asthma, and thus access to a personalized treatment for each patient.

The program is based on providing citizens with their own genome and merging the data with a database of health care management. The program also uses advanced sequencing technology to create a genome database.

Realizing genetic diversity in Arab countries is a challenge, due to the lack of high-quality genomics.





