Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi and the National Health System Al Hosn revealed the inclusion of the “Blue Schools” initiative within the Al Hosn application, and the inclusion of the initiative within the application, which is the official tool for health authorities in the country to certify tests for “Covid-19” detection, reflects the department’s commitment, to cooperate With all partners and relevant government agencies to increase the transparency of health and safety procedures in schools, and to encourage a continuous increase in vaccination rates.

Commenting on this update, Amer Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, said: “Our main goal is to preserve the health and safety of the school community in Abu Dhabi, especially after our close cooperation with parents to enable them to contribute to the process of making many decisions related to the resumption of the process. Classroom education, during the last academic year and the first semester of the current academic year.

He added: “We aim to reach the highest levels of transparency by integrating the Blue Schools initiative within the Al-Hosn application to enable parents of students to see the vaccination rates accurately at the level of class, large groups and schools. We believe that this responsible and clear use of data will enhance levels of transparency and trust, and at the same time will motivate more parents to play their role in promoting the health and safety of the educational system.”

And starting from December 30, parents in Abu Dhabi can update the Al Hosn application through the “App Store” and “Google Play” applications, and add their children’s data to their personal accounts, so that they can then access the updated vaccination information in their children’s schools within the section dedicated to the application for the initiative Blue schools, and in order to preserve the privacy of students, the details of vaccination in schools and classrooms will appear in the form of generalized numbers and percentages, without linking them to the identity of the students.

For their part, the team of the national health system Al-Hosn said: “We are committed to working with all concerned authorities to ensure the health and safety of our society in the face of the pandemic, and our cooperation with the Department of Education and Knowledge to add the feature of blue schools in the application of Al-Hosn and update its statistics data through the national health system Al-Hosn contributes to empowering parents From being informed of vaccination levels in their children’s schools, which supports the integrated efforts of the emirate, which continues to establish new global standards in the face of the pandemic.”

Amer Al Hammadi added: “The emirate’s pioneering response and effective handling of the (Covid-19) pandemic contributed to the classification of Abu Dhabi as one of the safest cities in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the Safe Cities Index issued by the Economist Intelligence Unit. Of course, this distinctive response is the fruit of the collaborative efforts of the various stakeholders. In the same context, we have cooperated with the Al-Hosn National Health System team and various stakeholders to employ data and the latest technologies to enhance transparency and reassure parents about the health and safety of their children.

With the launch of the new feature on the Al-Hosn app, vaccination statistics and percentages among students in each school will be updated every two weeks.

Amer Al Hammadi concluded: “We reaffirm that vaccinating students under the age of 16 is optional for parents, but at the same time we trust parents’ awareness and awareness of their role in promoting the health of the school community, by choosing to vaccinate their children.”