Official statistics revealed that the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi provided education, training and integration services to 114 students with autism spectrum disorders during the past two years.

The services included integrating 46 autistic children into general education through their transfer from specialized schools to regular schools, and opening two specialized classes for autistic children within educational partnership schools, providing education services to 20 students, within the “Resource Classes for People with Autism” project, in addition to providing training services. vocational training for 48 students with autism at Al Karama Institute.

The report on the achievements of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination within two years confirmed the launch of the Department of Education and Knowledge, within the axis of inclusive education, the training platform “Enabling Inclusion”, to provide vocational training opportunities for the educational staff to enable them to provide quality inclusive education for students of determination, and to hold 24 electronic seminars attended by 21 thousand and 172 specialists in educational institutions, and the Office of Students of Determination affiliated with it presented a series of virtual seminars to support teachers regarding their professional development, and raise awareness of inclusive education, noting its keenness to develop the education system that supports students of determination during their educational journey, and cooperation with Various entities within the comprehensive strategy for people of determination, with the aim of covering the main axes to enable this category of students to achieve their ambitions and aspirations.

The department also confirmed the completion of the inclusion education framework, noting the development of guidelines for parents, teachers and school leaders regarding the expectations of inclusive education, in addition to working to establish and operate the project “integrating students with autism”, and launching a policy and system to support the provision of specialized rehabilitation services to students in schools, This supports inclusive education, and the opening of the Karama Training Institute to provide vocational training and job skills for young people with autism, which provides services to 48 students.

And she stressed the right to obtain education for all segments of society, including children of determination, as she strives to develop policies and legislation and launch initiatives that ensure their full integration into the educational system, in a way that guarantees the development of their language abilities and social skills from the early years, starting from kindergarten and basic education. .

It identified nine categories of people of determination whose right to access educational services is recognized, including mental disabilities, disabilities in education for people with special needs, psychological and behavioral disorders, autism, speech and language disorders, physical and health disabilities, vision impairment, hearing impairment, in addition to multiple disability cases. Noting that all schools are obligated to provide appropriate educational support for students in general classes, which includes matching the curriculum to meet the different educational needs of each student, in addition to requiring the provision of a clear policy for dealing with children of determination on all nurseries in Abu Dhabi.

Categories of people of determination whose right to access educational services is recognized.