‘Barbie‘, the new movie Greta Gerwigis a worldwide phenomenon, as it set box office records and sparked debates about feminism, machismo and fragile masculinity, but the American director was not afraid to also have inclusion in her cast.

Greta thought of everything when making ‘Barbie’, even the inclusion in his cast, having a transgender actress playing a doll in the movie, something that very few noticed when they saw it in the cinema.

Few noticed that there is inclusion of the LGBT+ community in the cast, since the Barbie Doctor is interpreted by Hari Nef an American model, actress, and transgender activist.

Who is Hari Nef, the trans actress from ‘Barbie’?

Hari Nef She is a transgender American model, actress, and writer born on October 21, 1992 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her runway debut was in 2015 during New York Fashion Week; Subsequently, she came to film and television roles, being ‘Barbie’, her most successful project so far.

Inclusion in the ‘Barbie’ movie by having a trans actress in the cast

Neph is the first trans Barbie, although not the first within the LGBT+ community, since in the past, Mattel opted for inclusion by launching a line dedicated to the group, including more real and varied dolls. Also with different abilities with the intention of making a change in the world.

