Public-private partnerships have been an option for governments in Latin America to address the needs of citizens without putting public finances at risk. However, the bar is getting higher for this type of contract or concession, since the region requires the inclusion of vulnerable groups and minorities, as well as transparency in the process to avoid corruption or tax evasion. Specialists from the infrastructure sector who met this week in Panama agree on this, within the framework of the event PPP Americas 2023 of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

For Latin America to cover its infrastructure needs, an average investment of 200,000 million dollars a year would be required, so that governments could partner with the private sector to finance the works. Through public-private partnerships, a government can hire a company to build a project or provide a service, so that it generates income for the private sector without compromising public coffers. In his welcome message to the event, the executive vice president of the IDB, Jordan Schwartz, assured that for every dollar invested in resilient and sustainable infrastructure, four dollars of economic benefits are generated.

“The above does not mean that [la asociación público-privada] it is the only answer to solve all investment needs, but it is an important piece of the puzzle”, said Schwartz in front of some 250 attendees in the capital of Panama. “We recognize that there are still sectors that view public-private partnerships with skepticism, which is why we are working to strengthen institutional regulatory frameworks and to clarify infrastructure through this modality,” he added. Last year, the IDB approved more than $3 billion in infrastructure projects, while its private arm, IDB Invest, financed $1.25 billion, Schwartz reported.

“In Costa Rica there is still resistance to the figure of the concession,” said Dahianna Marín, from the National Council of Concessions of the Central American country, in a panel where she shared the stage with her counterparts from Chile and Paraguay. “We must relaunch and reconsider the figure as a beneficial project for our country. So much so that we have a project that had a lot of social resistance and to date we have not achieved it”. The official shared how, due to the discontent of local communities, the country has not been able to build a highway that connects the central zone with the west.

“Ten years have passed and we still do not have a solution for the highway,” said Marín, “I think it is important to indicate that this was also a matter of a resistance relationship where certain social factors were not considered. This has led to delays and, as is always said, the public work that is not done is the most expensive”.

Specialists who participated in different panels also agreed that public associations must include minorities and vulnerable populations from the initial design of the project. Juanita Merchán, a social worker at the private Hospital Bosa in Colombia, proposed a project design that stems from the needs of the communities, so that they are included from the beginning.

“We need private investment, of course we do, but for what?” Merchán said in a panel. “It seems very important to me to call for reflection, which is, how are we, as institutions, as private individuals, seeing inclusion? Many times we arrive saying ‘let’s think of poor children, please, let’s think of the black population, the LGBTI community, the indigenous community, let’s include them.’ But beyond including the communities, we must sit down and talk in the territories,” added Merchán.

Last year, and for the first time in its history, IDB Invest withdrew financing for two hydroelectric plants in Guatemala, after pressure from Mayan groups that claimed they had not been consulted. After the communities demanded an end to the hydroelectric power projects, the bank paid off its debt with the construction company.

This year, the IDB identified six themes under which infrastructure projects should be built, with the potential to be financed through public-private partnerships: climate or sustainable investment, digital transformation, logistics chains, job creation, promotion of inclusion and impact measurement. Unlike private investment, alliances between governments and companies must measure their performance to be accountable to the population, generating data and best practices.

“In the case of Chile, there is another dimension of evaluation that occurs in a scheme of counterweights,” Juan Eduardo Chakiel, head of the Division of Financial Studies and Analysis of the General Directorate of Concessions in the South American country, said on stage. “This is good and healthy because it allows a public-private partnership project not to be a ministry project, but a State project,” he added.

Although the Ministry of Public Works is the one that prepares and does the structuring of the projects, Chekel explained, the Ministry of Finance intervenes in the approval of the projects in an evaluation of fiscal impacts. “It is about seeing what the fiscal impacts of this project are, because to the extent that there are subsidies or guarantees, for example, that will hit the treasury’s wallet. And in this way, the idea that the concession could be a system to circumvent or bypass or relax the fiscal budgetary restrictions is also left aside”.

