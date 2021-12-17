Inclusion and diversity are strategic pillars to develop creative solutions and overcome challenges

When the demonstrations of the movement Black Lives Matter took over the world news, discussions about racism, diversity and inclusion gained importance in companies. The spotlight reached leaders who were already aligning this speech with actions.

It is the case of Mauricio Rodrigues, which in June this year assumed the presidency of Bayer Crop Science (agricultural division of the company) in Latin America. At the time of the protests, still the company’s finance director, he was invited several times to talk about how the company deals with this issue.

First, for being one of the very few top black executives in Brazil and the sponsor of BayAfro, a project that facilitates the entry, maintenance and development of black people in the company. At the head of a division that earned 4.5 billion euros (almost R$29 billion) in 2020 and leading around 5,000 people in Latin America (90% of them in Brazil), Rodrigues spoke to DINHEIRO about this topic and how the technological innovations developed by the company have contributed to a more efficient and sustainable agricultural production.

DINHEIRO – Your participation in events about diversity and inclusion is intense. How do you see the growth of interest in this topic within companies and agribusiness?

MAURÍCIO RODRIGUES – There is still a long way to go, but we have made important progress. Inclusion and diversity are fundamental strategic pillars for developing creative solutions and overcoming challenges.

How does this work at Bayer?

Respect for individuality is one of the company’s guidelines, which has inclusive initiatives and practical actions, focusing on minority groups, to increase the participation of these employees at all hierarchical levels. Our efforts in this field, however, are not limited to the internal audience. We already have actions that include, for example, the training of suppliers and partners.

What are the results of BayAfro and how is your participation in the program as president of Bayer Crop Science for Latin America?

I continue to sponsor the group, but I also continue supporting and involved in other themes within diversity: gender, LGBTQIA+, generational diversity, people with disabilities, etc. Over the past few years, we have been working on unconscious biases, yet not necessarily equitably, across the region. We need to move beyond the commitment (which was needed) and further accelerate action. As a member of the committee that defines Bayer’s diversity actions, I foresee, in the next three years, even more robust actions to move the percentages referring to the presence of all these groups in the company.

Is the program carried out in other Latin American countries where the company operates?

BayAfro, with that name, exists only in Brazil. But diversity as a whole is a priority issue for Bayer around the world. However, not all countries act in the same way, addressing the same challenges with the same intensity. Each country has its priorities and is at a point in this journey. In the United States, for example, the racial theme is also very well structured. Considering Latin America, we have prioritized all themes that lead us to a more diverse and inclusive reality, not just racial equity.

And in global terms?

Globally, when it comes to gender equity, Bayer’s first commitment is to, by 2025, establish a 50/50 gender balance across all low and middle leadership — currently 60% male. In the Group’s Leadership Circle (comprised of 540 executives), the proportion of women is expected to reach at least 33% by 2025 (currently at 23%). By 2030, Bayer aims to achieve gender parity at all levels of management.

What are the company’s priorities and main global challenges right now?

Our priority in the agricultural industry has been to develop solutions that help shape the agriculture of the future and benefit farmers, consumers and our planet. We have major challenges, such as delivering solutions that are increasingly aligned with the specific needs of farmers, especially in countries with a tropical climate and continental proportions such as Brazil. In addition, aligning sustainability with greater intelligence in the field, which generates several opportunities and proves that profitability and sustainable development are not antagonistic. You need to walk together.

Latin America represents 25% of the company’s revenues. Do you expect this participation to grow?

It is difficult to predict, but it is a fact that Latin America has been growing steadily in recent years. And, despite the volatile macroeconomic scenario, it has been capturing many of the possibilities presented by the agricultural market. And we still see many opportunities for advancement in the coming years.

In which segments the results can or should be better?

Bayer’s business is based on a unique mix of seeds and biotechnologies, crop protection and digital tools. We work with these solutions to meet the specific needs of each producer, as there are many variables involved in agribusiness and different soil, climate and management dynamics.

What would be the new frontiers of advancement?

There is especially broad potential to be worked on on the digital agriculture front. The incorporation and massification of the use of data, intelligent equipment, big data and artificial intelligence opens a horizon for producers to integrate the best solutions, considering the specific scenario of their regions, supported by information that helps to use inputs more effectively .

Are the prospects for the biologicals market optimistic?

We see a healthy and synergistic coexistence between biologicals and chemicals, as the two segments complement each other, bringing several benefits and a fundamental contribution to food production. Bayer has been investing for many years in biological solutions globally and in 2013 entered this market in Brazil. In Latin America, between 2014 and 2020, the growth of the organics market was over 20% per year, reaching more than 260 million euros

The Vegetal Defense Products Industry Union has been warning about the scarcity of raw materials for the sector. Should the farmer be concerned about rising costs?

Global supply chains, whether or not linked to agro, have suffered to some extent with logistical challenges, shortages of raw materials and components. In agriculture, this has been reflected more strongly in recent months in the supply of fertilizers and some inputs. Although fluctuations are possible, we have been operating successfully so far in all our markets to mitigate the impacts in the supply of our solutions, dialoguing with partners and customers in search of alternatives and reinforcing our commitment to transparency, always in contact with farmers to ensure they have what they need for the next harvests.

How does the exchange impact the costs of the production chain as a whole?

The exchange rate devaluation has an impact, without a doubt, because we have many of our raw materials imported. It puts pressure on costs and margins, in turn impacting our pricing. In summary: our pricing is in reais, our cost is in euros or dollars; if they devalue or become volatile, they create uncertainty and planning difficulties for us.

Bayer started a project with Embrapa aimed at structuring the regulated market for carbon credits. Did he advance?

Brazil has the chance to become a protagonist and benefit from the carbon market, with agriculture as one of the main solutions to reduce emissions and capture carbon in the soil. Through the PRO Carbono program, Bayer, in partnership with several agents such as Embrapa, offers advantages and encourages the adoption of smarter and more sustainable cultivation practices for the farmers participating in the project, with the objective of increasing the productive potential and the carbon sequestration, generating valuable opportunities for the rural producer.

What is the current scope of this initiative?

More than 2,500 users of our digital agriculture platform have already participated in the initiative in Brazil and the US in its first year. From this 2021-22 harvest onwards, Brazilian farmers will monitor the accumulation of organic matter in the participating plots for the next three years, but what we have observed so far is that this adoption of even more sustainable practices that are more in line with the reality of each rural producer it has the potential to bring relevant gains not only in terms of sustainability, but also in terms of productivity and profitability.

What is your vision of the business environment in Brazil for next year?

From the standpoint of agribusiness, we expect the environment to remain positive in relation to commodity prices, but there is no doubt that there is greater pressure on costs. At the same time, we are going to experience an electoral context, which can generate more volatility in several aspects. This brings a greater level of uncertainty and unpredictability that we will need to deal with. The perspective, therefore, is to continue in a positive scenario from the perspective of agribusiness.